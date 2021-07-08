Gold

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Second Quarter 2021 Results

- July 8th, 2021

Barrick will release its Q2 2021 results on Monday, August 9, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions. The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2021 on July 15, 2021. Release of Q2 preliminary production, …

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 9, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Q2 Results webinar
    August 9, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 9, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 7159.

The Q2 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

