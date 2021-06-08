Emerging Tech

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., Real-Time Imaging Tools for Surgeons, CEO Clip Video

- June 8th, 2021
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC Pink: PYNKF CEO, Jeremy Sobotta talks about the company's imaging tools used to visualize microscopic tissue structures during clinical procedures.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC Pink: PYNKF CEO, Jeremy Sobotta talks about the company’s imaging tools used to visualize microscopic tissue structures during clinical procedures.

Perimeter Medical is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jun 12th – Jun 13th, 2021.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF)

www.perimetermed.com

