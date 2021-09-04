Emerging Tech

GameSquare Esports Inc., A Star Player in a Growing Industry, CEO Clip Video

- September 3rd, 2021

GameSquare Esports Inc. GameSquare Esports was being featured on BNN Bloomberg Aug 28th – Aug 29th, 2021.

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ CEO, Justin Kenna speaks about how the company is planning to take advantage of the growing esports industry.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://b-tv.com/gamesquare-esports-ceo-clips-90sec/

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ)

GameSquare Esports was being featured on BNN Bloomberg Aug 28th – Aug 29th, 2021.

www.gamesquare.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95614

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

