Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN) (FSE: 76M) (“Tokens” or “the Company”), a Proof-of-Stake technology company that provides investors with a simple and secure way to invest in the cryptocurrencies that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the trading symbol 76M.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest in the world in terms of trading volume and market capitalization. The listing will provide Tokens.com with access to a broader investment audience in Germany and Europe as well as add to its liquidity. This is a strategic move for the Company, which is currently listed on the NEO Exchange in Canada.

Andrew Kiguel, Co-founder and CEO, commented, “We’re excited to be listed on the FSE. With a commitment to building shareholder value, Tokens.com will continue to execute on its long-term strategic plan and bring our unique strategy to the knowledgeable European markets.”

Tokens.com also announces that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results pre-market open on Monday May 17, 2021.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss Q1 2021 results for Tokens.com, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET Monday May 17, 2021.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In: 1 (888) 465-5079

Passcode: 7298 172#

About Tokens

Tokens.com Corp. is a Proof-of-Stake technology company that provides investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Staking rewards and cryptocurrencies. The Company provides investors with exposure to the digital assets that power Decentralized Finance and Non-Fungible Tokens, without the burden of buying, managing and securing digital assets themselves. The Company creates value for its investors through earning Staking yields and the appreciation of its digital asset inventory, all achieved through environmentally friendly technology.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

