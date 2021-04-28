Biotech

Bristol Myers Squibb to Take Part in the 7th Annual Truist Life Sciences Summit

- April 28th, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 7 th Annual Virtual Truist Life Sciences Summit, which will be webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Oncology, Immunology and CV and Winselow Tucker, Senior Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Hematology will answer questions about the company at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
Tim Power
609-252-7509
timothy.power@bms.com

Nina Goworek
908-673-9711
nina.goworek@bms.com

