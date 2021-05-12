First Phase 3 data from the RELATIVITY-047 trial highlight clinical benefit of LAG-3 blocking antibody relatlimab the company’s third distinct checkpoint inhibitor in combination with nivolumab for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma First disclosure of results from CheckMate -648 demonstrate Opdivo plus Yervoy and Opdivo plus chemotherapy’s potential to address unmet needs in …

First disclosure of results from CheckMate -648 demonstrate Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo plus chemotherapy’s potential to address unmet needs in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Long-term data in non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic melanoma continue to show durable survival benefits with Opdivo plus Yervoy -based combinations

New long-term results from KarMMa study of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) and combination data from an early phase study of novel CELMoD agent iberdomide underscore potential of new therapeutic approaches for patients with multiple myeloma

First disclosure of results from Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl (luspatercept) plus best supportive care demonstrate first-in-class erythroid maturation agent’s potential in adults with non-transfusion-dependent beta (β)-thalassemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the potential of its medicines to deliver long-term survival, improve outcomes and address areas of high unmet need across cancers and blood disorders at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting, June 4-8, and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, June 9-17. Data from more than 75 company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies and collaborations evaluating compounds across 18 cancer types and blood disorders will be featured at the two meetings, including two abstracts (Abstract #9503 and #LBA4001) selected for the official ASCO press program and one (Abstract #S101) for the EHA presidential symposium.

“Our breadth of data at this year’s ASCO and EHA meetings highlights our diverse pipeline, with numerous approaches aimed at addressing the underlying biology of cancer and blood disorders,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D. , executive vice president, chief medical officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Through our comprehensive research programs, we’re exploring how immunotherapy combinations may improve survival outcomes for patients with cancer, leading significant advances in cell therapy and erythroid maturation and building on decades of experience in protein degradation to evaluate more potent agents. As we make progress in developing new therapies, we recognize that the needs of patients extend beyond treatment, and we are committed to supporting all aspects of care for all patients. In collaboration with the community, we’re working to improve survivorship support and to advance health equity in a time when disparities in care have become an even more pressing issue.”

Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb at ASCO and EHA 2021 include:

Solid Tumor

First presentation of results from the RELATIVITY-047 trial evaluating the LAG-3 blocking antibody relatlimab, the company’s third distinct checkpoint inhibitor and latest innovation, demonstrating clinical benefit for patients in a fixed-dose combination with nivolumab. These data are part of the official ASCO press program on May 14, 2021.

Longest-ever survival data of the Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combination from CheckMate -067, demonstrating durable survival benefits over 6.5 years in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma.

(nivolumab) plus (ipilimumab) combination from CheckMate -067, demonstrating durable survival benefits over 6.5 years in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma. First disclosure of data from CheckMate -648 showcasing survival benefits of Opdivo plus chemotherapy and Opdivo plus Yervoy , as well as expanded efficacy and safety data from CheckMate -649, with both trials supporting Opdivo ’s demonstrated superior first-line efficacy for patients with upper gastrointestinal cancers with high unmet needs. The CheckMate -648 data are part of the official ASCO press program on May 28, 2021.

plus chemotherapy and plus , as well as expanded efficacy and safety data from CheckMate -649, with both trials supporting ’s demonstrated superior first-line efficacy for patients with upper gastrointestinal cancers with high unmet needs. The CheckMate -648 data are part of the official ASCO press program on May 28, 2021. Expanded efficacy and safety results from CheckMate -577, the first and only trial to demonstrate superior efficacy of Opdivo monotherapy in the adjuvant setting in patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

monotherapy in the adjuvant setting in patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Two- and four-year data from the CheckMate -9LA and CheckMate -227 trials, reinforcing the role of Opdivo plus Yervoy -based combinations in improving long-term survival for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the first-line setting.

plus -based combinations in improving long-term survival for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the first-line setting. Surgical outcomes data from the CheckMate -816 trial that show the potential of neoadjuvant treatment with Opdivo plus chemotherapy to increase pathological response without negatively impacting surgery for patients with earlier-stage NSCLC.

Hematology

Longer-term efficacy and safety results presented in collaboration with bluebird bio from the pivotal KarMMa study of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), the first BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing cell therapies.

(idecabtagene vicleucel), the first BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing cell therapies. First data disclosure from Phase 2 BEYOND study of Reblozyl (luspatercept), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, plus best supportive care, demonstrating its clinical benefit and potential in patients with non-transfusion-dependent beta (β)-thalassemia. These data are part of the official EHA press briefing and presidential symposium on June 11, 2021.

(luspatercept), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, plus best supportive care, demonstrating its clinical benefit and potential in patients with non-transfusion-dependent beta (β)-thalassemia. These data are part of the official EHA press briefing and presidential symposium on June 11, 2021. New combination data from the Phase 1/2 MM-001 study of iberdomide, highlighting the potential of CELMoD ® compounds in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma and underscoring the company’s foundation in protein degradation research.

compounds in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma and underscoring the company’s foundation in protein degradation research. Overall survival and progression-free survival analyses for Inrebic (fedratinib), the first treatment approved in Europe for myelofibrosis in nearly a decade, from the JAKARTA and JAKARTA-2 studies in patients with newly diagnosed and previously treated myelofibrosis.

(fedratinib), the first treatment approved in Europe for myelofibrosis in nearly a decade, from the JAKARTA and JAKARTA-2 studies in patients with newly diagnosed and previously treated myelofibrosis. New analyses from QUAZAR AML-001 confirming survival benefits of Onureg (azacitidine tablets; CC-486) across different disease subtypes and baseline characteristics in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in the maintenance treatment setting.

Summary of Presentations

Select Bristol Myers Squibb studies at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting include:

Abstract Title Author Presentation Type/# Session Title Session Date/Time Acute Myeloid Leukemia Prognostic factors of overall (OS) and relapse-free survival (RFS) for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in remission after intensive chemotherapy (IC): Multivariate analyses from the QUAZAR AML-001 trial of oral azacytidine (Oral-AZA) Gail J. Roboz Poster Discussion Abstract # 7014 Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Gastrointestinal Nivolumab (NIVO) plus ipilimumab (IPI) or NIVO plus chemotherapy (chemo) versus chemo as first-line (1L) treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): First results of the CheckMate 648 study Ian Chau Oral Abstract # LBA4001 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Saturday, June 5, 2021: 1:45 PM – 4:45 PM EDT ASCO Press Program Friday, May 28, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EDT First-line (1L) nivolumab (NIVO) plus chemotherapy (chemo) versus chemo in advanced gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer/esophageal adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC/EAC): Expanded efficacy and safety data from CheckMate 649 Markus H. Moehler Oral Abstract # 4002 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Saturday, June 5, 2021: 1:45 PM – 4:45 PM EDT Adjuvant nivolumab (NIVO) in resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer (EC/GEJC) following neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT): Expanded efficacy and safety analyses from CheckMate 577 Ronan J. Kelly Oral Abstract # 4003 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Saturday, June 5, 2021: 1:45 PM – 4:45 PM EDT Health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients (pts) with advanced gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC) or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC): Interim results of nivolumab plus chemotherapy (N+C) versus (C) from CheckMate 649 Lucjan Wyrwicz Poster Abstract # 4066 Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Genitourinary Nivolumab plus cabozantinib (N+C) versus sunitinib (S) for advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC): Outcomes by baseline disease characteristics in the phase 3 CheckMate 9ER trial Andrea B. Apolo Poster Abstract # 4553 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Quality-adjusted time without symptoms of disease progression or toxicity (Q-TWiST) of nivolumab plus cabozantinib (N+C) versus sunitinib (SUN) in treatment-naïve, advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (aRCC): A post-hoc analysis of CheckMate 9ER (CM 9ER) data David Cella Poster Abstract # 6567 Health Services Research and Quality Improvement Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Long-term trend of quality-adjusted time without symptoms or toxicities (Q-TWiST) of nivolumab+ipilimumab (N+I) versus sunitinib (SUN) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) Robert J. Motzer Poster Abstract # 6568 Health Services Research and Quality Improvement Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Efficacy outcomes of nivolumab + cabozantinib versus pembrolizumab + axitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC): Matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC)​ Bradley A. McGregor Poster Abstract # 4578 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Impact of recurrence on health-related quality of life in patients at high risk of recurrence after radical surgery for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma (MIUC): Results from the phase 3 CheckMate 274 trial Matthew D. Galsky Poster Abstract # 4540 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Safety and efficacy outcomes with nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and brain metastases: results from the CheckMate 920 trial Hamid Emamekhoo Poster Discussion Abstract # 4515 Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Melanoma Relatlimab (RELA) plus nivolumab (NIVO) versus NIVO in first-line advanced melanoma: Primary phase III results from RELATIVITY-047 (CA224-047) Evan J. Lipson Oral Abstract # 9503 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Sunday, June 6, 2021: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM EDT ASCO Press Program Friday, May 14, 10:45 AM – 12:00 PM EDT CheckMate 067: 6.5-year outcomes in patients (pts) with advanced melanoma Jedd D. Wolchok Oral Abstract # 9506 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Sunday, June 6, 2021: 8:00 AM-11:00 AM EDT Two dosing regimens of nivolumab (NIVO) plus ipilimumab (IPI) for advanced (adv) melanoma: Three-year results of CheckMate 511 Celeste Lebbé Poster Discussion Abstract # 9516 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Analysis of patients (pts) with in-transit metastases treated with nivolumab (NIVO) or ipilimumab (IPI) in CheckMate 238 James Larkin Poster Abstract # 9569 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Treatment outcomes in patients (pts) with melanoma brain metastases (MBM) treated with systemic therapy: A systematic literature review (SLR) and meta-analysis Hussein A. Tawbi Poster Abstract # 9561 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Association of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and treatment safety with nivolumab (NIVO) in patients (pts) with resected stage IIIB/C or IV melanoma: Analysis of CheckMate 238 four-year follow-up (FU) data Jeffery S. Weber Poster Abstract # 9574 Melanoma/Skin Cancers Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Multiple Myeloma Characteristics of neurotoxicity associated with idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) in the pivotal phase II KarMMa study Salomon Manier Poster Abstract # 8036 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy, in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma: Updated KarMMa results Larry D. Anderson, Jr Poster Discussion Abstract # 8016 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT KarMMa-4: Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy in high-risk newly diagnosed multiple myeloma Saad Z. Usmani Poster Abstract # TPS8053 Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Product Design & Delivery CheckMate 8KX: Phase 1/2 multitumor preliminary analyses of a subcutaneous formulation of nivolumab (± rHuPH20) Sara Lonardi Poster Abstract # 2575 Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT Thoracic Nivolumab (NIVO) plus ipilimumab (IPI) versus chemotherapy (chemo) as first-line (1L) treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): 4-year update from CheckMate 227 Luis G. Paz-Ares Poster Discussion Abstract # 9016 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Friday, June 4, 2021: 9:00 AM EDT First-line nivolumab (NIVO) plus ipilimumab (IPI) plus two cycles of chemotherapy (chemo) versus chemo alone (4 cycles) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Two-year update from CheckMate 9LA Martin Reck Oral Abstract # 9000 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Friday, June 4, 2021: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT Surgical outcomes from the phase 3 CheckMate 816 trial: Nivolumab (NIVO) + platinum-doublet chemotherapy (chemo) vs chemo alone as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Jonathan Spicer Oral Abstract # 8503 Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Sunday, June 6, 2021: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM EDT

Select Bristol Myers Squibb studies at the 2021 EHA Virtual Congress include:

Abstract Title Author Presentation Type/# Acute Myeloid Leukemia Survival Outcomes From the QUAZAR AML-001 Trial With Oral Azacitidine for Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Remission by Disease Subtype, Cytogenetic Risk, and NPM1 Mutation Status at Diagnosis Hartmut Döhner Oral Abstract # S131 Estimated Hospitalization-Related Costs With Oral-AZA vs PBO for Remission Maintenance in Patients With AML in Spain and the UK Christopher Pocock Oral Abstract # S311 Patient Preferences for Maintenance Therapy of Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Discrete Choice Experiment Subanalysis of Patients in Germany and Italy Katelyn Cutts Publication # PB1398 A Phase 3 Study of Enasidenib Versus Conventional Care Regimens in Older Patients With Late-Stage Mutant-IDH2 R/R AML Courtney DiNardo Poster Abstract # EP457 Updated Pharmacodynamic and Survival Outcomes From the AG221-AML-005 Trial of Enasidenib Plus AZA in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Mutant IDH2 AML Courtney DiNardo Poster Abstract # EP465 Beta Thalassemia The BEYOND Study: Results of a Phase 2, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo (Pbo)-Controlled Multicenter Study of Luspatercept in Adult Patients (Pts) With Non-transfusion Dependent (Ntd) β-Thalassemia Ali Taher Oral Presidential Symposium # S101 Benefit of Continuing Therapy With Luspatercept in Patients With Beta-Thalassemia Who Do Not Achieve ≥33% Reduction in Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Burden (TB) in Weeks 13-24 in the BELIEVE Trial Antonio Piga Poster Abstract # EP1306 Fewer Red Blood Cell Transfusion Units and Visits Across Baseline Transfusion Burden Levels in Patients With Beta-Thalassemia Treated With Luspatercept in the Phase 3 BELIEVE Trial Ali Taher Poster Abstract # EP1304 Lymphoma Safety & Efficacy Preliminary Results From a Phase 2 Study of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) in the Non-university Setting JT Godwin Poster Abstract # EP541 Clinical Outcomes in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma Receiving Third-Line Therapy: A Multicenter, Retrospective, Real-world Study in the United Kingdom Christopher Fox Poster Abstract # EP539 Multiple Myeloma Characteristics of Neurotoxicity Associated With Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121) in Patients With Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma in the Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study Salomon Manier Poster Abstract # EP984 Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-Directed CAR T Cell Therapy, in Patients With Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Updated KarMMa Results Albert Oriol Poster Abstract # EP1009 Iberdomide (Iber) in Combination With Dexamethasone (Dex) and Daratumumab (Dara), Bortezomib (Bort), or Carfilzomib (Cfz) in Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Sagar Lonial Oral Abstract # S187 Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Evaluation of Iberdomide (Iber) in Combination With Dexamethasone and Daratumumab in a Phase 1/2 Trial for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Michael Amatangelo Publication # PB1632 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Benefit of Continuing Luspatercept Therapy in Patients With Lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Who Did Not Achieve Red Blood Cell Transfusion Independence by Week 25 in the MEDALIST Study Ulrich Germing Poster Abstract # EP915 Luspatercept Reduces Red Blood Cell Transfusions in Patients With Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Regardless of Baseline Transfusion Burden in the MEDALIST Study Guillermo Garcia-Manero Poster Abstract # EP920 Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in Patients (Pts) With Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) in the CONNECT® Myeloid Disease Registry Dennis Revicki Poster Abstract # EP1182 Myelofibrosis Overall and Progression-free Survival in Patients Treated With Fedratinib as First-line MF Therapy and After Prior RUX: Results From the JAKARTA and JAKARTA2 Trials Claire Harrison Oral Abstract # S203

The abstracts above are available on the EHA conference website. All presentations will be available on demand when published on the virtual congress platform on Friday, June 11, at 9:00 AM CEST (3 AM EDT).

Bristol Myers Squibb: Creating a Better Future for People with Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming patients’ lives through science. The goal of the company’s cancer research is to deliver medicines that offer each patient a better, healthier life and to make cure a possibility. Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, Bristol Myers Squibb researchers are exploring new frontiers in personalized medicine, and through innovative digital platforms, are turning data into insights that sharpen their focus. Deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge capabilities and discovery platforms enable the company to look at cancer from every angle. Cancer can have a relentless grasp on many parts of a patient’s life, and Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking actions to address all aspects of care, from diagnosis to survivorship. Because as a leader in cancer care, Bristol Myers Squibb is working to empower all people with cancer to have a better future.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Collaboration

In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to develop and commercialize Opdivo globally, except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at the time. On July 23, 2014, Ono and Bristol Myers Squibb further expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that the treatments and combination treatments may not receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all and, if approved, whether such treatments or combination treatments for such indications described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

