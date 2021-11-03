Research to be presented on Orencia, deucravacitinib and pipeline assets highlights breadth of data and focus on transforming treatment paradigms for people living with rheumatic diseases Bristol Myers Squibb today announced data from 29 company-sponsored presentations across Orencia, deucravacitinib and pipeline assets will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2021, taking place …

Research to be presented on Orencia, deucravacitinib and pipeline assets highlights breadth of data and focus on transforming treatment paradigms for people living with rheumatic diseases

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced data from 29 company-sponsored presentations across Orencia, deucravacitinib and pipeline assets will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, taking place virtually November 3-10, 2021.

Research at the meeting includes 17 company-led presentations supporting Orencia’s established clinical profile. These data include:

Post hoc analysis of the ASCORE study in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) demonstrated that several baseline characteristics were associated with remission in patients with RA treated with subcutaneous Orencia . In the study, patients with seropositive RA, no previous biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug use, low HAQ-disability index and low BMI at baseline were more likely to achieve Disease Activity Score 28 (DAS28), Simplified Disease Activity Index (SDAI) and Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) remission when treated with Orencia ; seropositivity was associated with remission regardless of Orencia treatment line (abstract number 1228).

. In the study, patients with seropositive RA, no previous biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug use, low HAQ-disability index and low BMI at baseline were more likely to achieve Disease Activity Score 28 (DAS28), Simplified Disease Activity Index (SDAI) and Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) remission when treated with ; seropositivity was associated with remission regardless of treatment line (abstract number 1228). Health economics outcomes research of seropositive RA Medicare beneficiaries showed that among Medicare beneficiaries with seropositive RA, those on Orencia were more often persistent to their index treatment and had longer time to treatment discontinuation at one year compared to patients on tumor necrosis factor inhibitors or Janus kinase inhibitors.

“At ACR Convergence 2021, our studies deepen our understanding of Orencia as an important treatment for people living with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and highlight the potential of deucravacitinib in treating immune-mediated rheumatic diseases,” said Jonathan Sadeh, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We look forward to presenting our data, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the rheumatology research community. With our robust rheumatology portfolio, Bristol Myers Squibb continues to expand upon the foundation in rheumatology established over 20 years ago and are following the science to deliver the next wave of immune-modulators and precision medicines.”

Bristol Myers Squibb will also present six abstracts from the Phase 2 study of deucravacitinib, a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in patients with active psoriatic arthritis. These data continue to shed light on the expected clinical profile of deucravacitinib and the pharmacodynamics of key biomarkers involved in the pathogenesis of the disease. These data include:

Biomarker analyses from a Phase 2 study that showed deucravacitinib suppressed blood biomarkers of the IL-23/IL-17 and IFN-1 pathways and key markers of joint damage, concomitant with clinical symptom improvements in patients with psoriatic arthritis in comparison with placebo (abstract number 0490). There were no clinically meaningful changes in mean levels of serum cholesterol, creatinine, neutrophils and platelets over time with deucravacitinib treatment.

Additional data will also be presented from Bristol Myers Squibb’s immunology pipeline, including iberdomide and BMS-986256 (TLR7/8 inhibitor) data in lupus and CC-99677 (MK2 inhibitor) data in ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. These data reinforce Bristol Myers Squibb’s commitment to developing new treatments for rheumatic diseases.

Bristol Myers Squibb-sponsored abstracts that will be presented at the ACR Convergence 2021 can be found below. Complete abstracts may be accessed online here . Visit this page on BMS.com for more information on Bristol Myers Squibb’s scientific approach and resources on rheumatic diseases.

Orencia Presentations

Analysis of Abatacept Treatment Retention and Efficacy According to Disease Duration and Treatment Line in a Real-World Setting

Author: Rieke Alten

Abstract Number: 0816

Session Title: RA – Treatments Poster I: Comparative Effectiveness, Biosimilars, Withdrawal, & the Real World (0813-0845)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Prediction of 1-Year Intravenous Abatacept Retention in Patients with RA Using Novel Machine Learning Techniques: Directionality and Importance of Predictors

Author: Rieke Alten

Abstract Number: 1212

Session: RA – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Prediction, Biomarkers, & Treatment Response (1196-1222)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Baseline Extracellular Matrix Biomarkers Predict Abatacept Treatment Response in MTX-Naive, ACPA+ Patients with Early RA

Author: Paul Emery

Abstract Number: 1225

Session: RA – Treatments Poster II: PROs, Biomarkers, & Systemic Inflammation (1223-1256)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Predicting RA Remission with Subcutaneous Abatacept Treatment in the Real-World Setting

Author: Rieke Alten

Abstract Number: 1228

Session: RA – Treatments Poster II: PROs, Biomarkers, & Systemic Inflammation (1223-1256)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Baseline Characteristics Predictive of Remission in Patients with RA Following Treatment with IV Abatacept: Post Hoc Analysis of a Real-World Observational Study

Author: Rieke Alten

Abstract Number: 0821

Session: RA – Treatments Poster I: Comparative Effectiveness, Biosimilars, Withdrawal, & the Real World (0813-0845)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Histopathological Changes in Parotid and Labial Salivary Gland Tissue in Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome Patients After Abatacept Treatment

Author: Uzma Nakshbandi

Abstract Number: 0322

Session: Sjögren’s Syndrome – Basic & Clinical Science Poster

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Abatacept Treatment in Patients with JIA: 5-year Results from the PRCSG/PRINTO JIA Real-World Registry

Author: Hermine Brunner

Abstract Number: 0245

Session: Pediatric Rheumatology – Clinical Poster I: JIA (0241-0265)

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Effectiveness of Abatacept in Patients with JIA, Classified by Category: Results from the PRCSG/PRINTO JIA Real-World Registry

Author: Daniel Lovell

Abstract Number: 0243

Session: Pediatric Rheumatology – Clinical Poster I: JIA (0241-0265)

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Three-year Effectiveness in Patients with JIA Initiating Abatacept: Results from the PRCSG/PRINTO JIA Real-World Registry

Author: Nicolino Ruperto

Abstract Number: 0247

Session: Pediatric Rheumatology – Clinical Poster I: JIA (0241-0265)

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Improvement in Clinical Disease Activity and Patient-Reported Outcomes After 6 Months of Treatment with Abatacept, Stratified by Line of Therapy, in Patients with RA: Results from a Large, US, National Observational Study

Author: Leslie Harrold

Abstract Number: 0813

Session: RA – Treatments Poster I: Comparative Effectiveness, Biosimilars, Withdrawal, & the Real World (0813-0845)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Does BMI Influence the Efficacy of Subcutaneous or Intravenous Abatacept in Patients with RA in Routine Clinical Practice? A Post Hoc Analysis of Two Real-World Observational Studies

Author: Rieke Alten

Abstract Number: 1229

Session: RA – Treatments Poster II: PROs, Biomarkers, & Systemic Inflammation (1223-1256)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Orencia Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Presentations

Treatment Persistence Among Medicare Beneficiaries with Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Initiating Biologic or Targeted Synthetic DMARDs

Author: Sang Hee Park

Abstract Number: 0463

Session: Abstracts: Health Services Research (0462-0465)

Saturday, November 6, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EST

Oral Presentation

Examining the Relationship Between Shared Epitope, ACPA Seropositivity, and Real-World Drug Effectiveness in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Author: Kristin Wipfler

Abstract Number: 1214

Session: RA – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Prediction, Biomarkers, & Treatment Response (1196-1222)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Disparities in Burden of Disease in Patients with RA Across Racial and Ethnic Groups

Author: Jacqueline O’Brien

Abstract Number: 0604

Session: Healthcare Disparities in Rheumatology Poster (0594-0622)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Adjusted Analyses of the Benefits of Autoantibody Enrichment on Efficacy Outcomes in Early RA, from a Pooled Analysis of 4 Abatacept RCTs

Author: Janet Pope

Abstract Number: 1248

Session: RA – Treatments Poster II: PROs, Biomarkers, & Systemic Inflammation (1223-1256)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Consistent Impact of Autoantibody Enrichment Across all ACR Core Measures in Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated with Abatacept: Data from a Large Pooled Analysis of 4 Randomized Controlled Trials

Author: Philip Conaghan

Abstract Number: 1231

Session: RA – Treatments Poster II: PROs, Biomarkers, & Systemic Inflammation (1223-1256)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Construction of the Veterans Affairs National Rheumatoid Arthritis Database (VANRAD)

Author: Amy Joseph

Abstract Number: 0568

Session: Epidemiology & Public Health Poster II: Inflammatory Arthritis – RA, SpA, & Gout (0560-0593)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Deucravacitinib Presentations

Biomarker Changes with Selective Tyrosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor, Deucravacitinib, in PsA: Effects on Disease Markers and Tyrosine Kinase 2‒ Versus Janus Kinase 1/2/3‒Mediated Pathways

Author: Oliver Fitzgerald

Abstract Number: 0490

Session Title: Abstracts: Spondyloarthritis Including PsA – Treatment I: Emerging Therapies (0488–0491)

Saturday, November 6, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST

Oral Presentation

The Impact of Deucravacitinib on Health-Related Quality of Life Measured by the Short Form Health Survey 36-Item Questionnaire: Analysis of a Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Active PsA

Author: Vibeke Strand

Abstract Number: 0232

Session Title: Patient Outcomes, Preferences, & Attitudes Poster I: Impact (0225–0240)

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Deucravacitinib Efficacy in Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) by Baseline DMARD Use: Exploratory Analysis from a Phase 2 Study

Author: Atul Deodhar

Abstract Number: 1352

Session Title: Spondyloarthritis Including PsA – Treatment Poster II: Psoriatic Arthritis I (1329–1363)

Monday, November 8, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Selective Inhibition of Tyrosine Kinase 2 With Deucravacitinib Compared with Janus Kinase 1/2/3 Inhibitors

Author: Anjaneya Chimalakonda

Abstract Number: 0509

Session Title: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking Poster (0508-0516)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Effect of Deucravacitinib on the Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease Questionnaires 12 and 9: Analysis of a Phase 2 Study of Active Psoriatic Arthritis

Author: Laure Gossec

Abstract Number: 0750

Session Title: Patient Outcomes, Preferences, & Attitudes Poster II: Measurements (0739-0763)

Sunday, November 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Efficacy of Deucravacitinib, an Oral, Selective Tyrosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor, in Musculoskeletal Manifestations of Active PsA in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial

Author: Philip Mease

Abstract Number: 1820

Session Title: Spondyloarthritis Including PsA – Treatment Poster III: Psoriatic Arthritis II (1801-1835)

Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

Iberdomide Presentation

Sustained Efficacy and Safety of Iberdomide to Week 52 in Patients with Active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in a Phase 2, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study

Author: Joan Merrill

Abstract Number: 1458

Session Title: SLE – Treatment: New Agents, Old Agents (1458-1463)

Monday, November 8, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. EST

Oral Presentation

MK2i Presentations

CC-99677: a Novel, Oral, Selective MK2 Inhibitor with Sustainable Multi-Cytokine Inhibition for the Treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis and Other Inflammatory Diseases

Author: Kofi Mensah

Abstract Number: 0489

Session Title: Abstracts: Spondyloarthritis Including PsA – Treatment I: Emerging Therapies (0488-0491)

Saturday, November 6, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST

Oral Presentation

CC-99677, a Novel, Selective, Oral MK2 Inhibitor, Sustainably Reduces Pro-Inflammatory Cytokine Production and Ameliorates Inflammation in the Mannan-Induced Murine Model of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis

Author: Rajula Guar

Abstract Number: 0049

Session Title: Spondyloarthritis Including PsA – Basic Science Poster (0046-0068)

Saturday, November 6, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

TLR7/8 Presentations

Inhibition of Toll-Like Receptor 7 (TLR7) with the Potent and Selective Inhibitor of Human TLR7 and TLR8 BMS-986256 Provides Robust Efficacy in Murine Lupus Models, Reversing Established Disease

Author: Shailesh Dudhgaonkar

Abstract Number: 0470

Session Title: Abstracts: SLE – Animal Models (0470-0473)

Saturday, November 6, 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. EST

Oral Presentation

First-in-Human Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Study of Escalating Single- and Multiple-Doses of BMS-986256, a Novel, Potent, Oral Inhibitor of TLR7 and TLR8

Author: Melanie Harrison

Abstract Number: 1771

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732-1772)

Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

BMS-986256, an Oral Novel Toll-like Receptor 7 and 8 (TLR7/8) Inhibitor, does not Affect the Pharmacokinetics of Mycophenolate Mofetil in Healthy Subjects

Author: Manoj Chiney

Abstract Number: 1769

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732-1772)

Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic, immune-mediated, heterogenous disease with multiple musculoskeletal and skin manifestations, including inflammatory arthritis, enthesitis (which occurs when the connective tissue between tendons or ligaments and bone called enthesis becomes inflamed), dactylitis (inflammation and swelling of the fingers and toes), spinal inflammation and psoriatic skin and nail lesions. Up to 42 percent of patients with psoriasis may develop psoriatic arthritis. In addition to the loss of physical function, pain and fatigue caused by psoriatic arthritis, the disease can significantly impact the mental and emotional well-being of patients. Additionally, patients with psoriatic arthritis are at increased risk of developing serious comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and depression, as well as extraarticular manifestations of disease, such as inflammatory bowel disease.

About Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a destructive immune-mediated disease of the joints characterized by inflammation in the joint lining (or synovium), leading to joint damage with chronic pain, stiffness and swelling. RA causes limitations in range of motion and decreased joint function with long-term disability. Women are three times more likely than men to develop RA.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex immune-mediated disease that results in the immune system attacking multiple organs in the body. Lupus most often affects the joints, skin, kidneys, blood vessels, blood cells, brain and lungs, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organ(s). There are more than five million people around the world with a form of lupus, and it is most often diagnosed in young women between the ages of 15 and 44. The most common type of lupus is systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which accounts for approximately 70 percent of all lupus cases. Within five years of disease onset, 40-60 percent of patients with SLE develop lupus nephritis (renal involvement), the most important predictor of SLE morbidity and mortality.

About Deucravacitinib

Deucravacitinib (pronounced doo-krav-a- sih -ti-nib) is a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action and is the first and only selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed deucravacitinib to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferon (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of multiple immune-mediated diseases. Deucravacitinib achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in allosteric inhibition of TYK2 and its downstream functions. Deucravacitinib selectively inhibits TYK2, unlike approved Janus kinase (JAK) 1, 2 and 3 inhibitors, at physiologically relevant concentrations. At therapeutic doses, deucravacitinib does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3.

Deucravacitinib is being studied in multiple immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease. Deucravacitinib is not approved for use in any country.

About ORENCIA

Orencia is an immunomodulator that disrupts the continuous cycle of T-cell activation that characterizes RA, psoriatic arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). In RA, Orencia targets unique and fundamental drivers of the disease, resulting in improved efficacy and durability in seropositive RA patients (patients with key biomarkers of the disease). Approved for RA by the FDA in 2005 and by the European Commission in 2007, Orencia is an established treatment with a proven safety profile across the disease continuum.

U.S. Indications/Usage and Important Safety Information for ORENCIA® (abatacept)

Indications and Usage

Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis: ORENCIA® (abatacept) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: ORENCIA is indicated for the treatment of patients 2 years of age and older with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).

Adult Psoriatic Arthritis: ORENCIA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

Limitations of Use: The concomitant use of ORENCIA with other potent immunosuppressants [e.g., biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDS), Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors] is not recommended.

Important Safety Information for ORENCIA® (abatacept)

Concomitant Use with TNF Antagonists, Other Biologic RA/PsA Therapy, or JAK Inhibitors: Concurrent therapy with ORENCIA and a TNF antagonist is not recommended. In controlled clinical trials, adult RA patients receiving concomitant intravenous ORENCIA and TNF antagonist therapy experienced more infections (63% vs 43%) and serious infections (4.4% vs 0.8%) compared to patients treated with only TNF antagonists, without an important enhancement of efficacy. Additionally, concomitant use of ORENCIA with other biologic RA/PsA therapy or JAK inhibitors is not recommended.

Hypersensitivity: There were 2 cases (

Infections: Serious infections, including sepsis and pneumonia, were reported in 3% and 1.9% of RA patients treated with intravenous ORENCIA and placebo, respectively. Some of these infections have been fatal. Many of the serious infections have occurred in patients on concomitant immunosuppressive therapy which, in addition to their underlying disease, could further predispose them to infection. Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of infection or underlying conditions which may predispose them to infections. Treatment with ORENCIA should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Patients should be screened for tuberculosis and viral hepatitis in accordance with published guidelines, and if positive, treated according to standard medical practice prior to therapy with ORENCIA.

Immunizations: Prior to initiating ORENCIA in pediatric and adult patients, update vaccinations in accordance with current vaccination guidelines. Live vaccines should not be given concurrently with ORENCIA or within 3 months after discontinuation. ORENCIA may blunt the effectiveness of some immunizations.

Use in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): In Study V, adult COPD patients treated with ORENCIA for RA developed adverse events more frequently than those treated with placebo, including COPD exacerbations, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. In the study, 97% of COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse events versus 88% treated with placebo. Respiratory disorders occurred more frequently in patients treated with ORENCIA compared to those on placebo (43% vs 24%, respectively), including COPD exacerbation, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. A greater percentage of patients treated with ORENCIA developed a serious adverse event compared to those on placebo (27% vs 6%), including COPD exacerbation [3 of 37 patients (8%)] and pneumonia [1 of 37 patients (3%)]. Use of ORENCIA in patients with COPD should be undertaken with caution, and such patients monitored for worsening of their respiratory status.

Immunosuppression: In clinical trials in adult RA patients, a higher rate of infections was seen in ORENCIA-treated patients compared to placebo-treated patients. The impact of treatment with ORENCIA on the development and course of malignancies is not fully understood. There have been reports of malignancies, including skin cancer in patients receiving ORENCIA. Periodic skin examinations are recommended for all ORENCIA-treated patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.

Blood Glucose Testing: ORENCIA for intravenous administration contains maltose, which may result in falsely elevated blood glucose readings on the day of infusion when using blood glucose monitors with test strips utilizing glucose dehydrogenase pyrroloquinoline quinone (GDH-PQQ). Consider using monitors and advising patients to use monitors that do not react with maltose, such as those based on glucose dehydrogenase nicotine adenine dinucleotide (GDH-NAD), glucose oxidase or glucose hexokinase test methods. ORENCIA for subcutaneous (SC) administration does not contain maltose; therefore, patients do not need to alter their glucose monitoring.

Pregnancy: There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ORENCIA use in pregnant women and the data with ORENCIA use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform on drug-associated risk. A pregnancy registry has been established to monitor pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to ORENCIA during pregnancy. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to register patients by calling 1-877-311-8972.

Lactation: There is no information regarding the presence of abatacept in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. However, abatacept was present in the milk of lactating rats dosed with abatacept.

Most Serious Adverse Reactions: Serious infections (3% ORENCIA vs 1.9% placebo) and malignancies (1.3% ORENCIA vs 1.1% placebo).

Malignancies: The overall frequency of malignancies was similar between adult RA patients treated with ORENCIA or placebo. However, more cases of lung cancer were observed in patients treated with ORENCIA (0.2%) than those on placebo (0%). A higher rate of lymphoma was seen compared to the general population; however, patients with RA, particularly those with highly active disease, are at a higher risk for the development of lymphoma. The potential role of ORENCIA in the development of malignancies in humans is unknown.

Most Frequent Adverse Events (≥10%): Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea were the most commonly reported adverse events in the adult RA clinical studies. Other events reported in ≥5% of pJIA patients were diarrhea, cough, pyrexia, and abdominal pain. In general, the adverse events in pediatric pJIA and adult PsA patients were similar in frequency and type to those seen in adult RA patients.

Note concerning ORENCIA administration options: ORENCIA may be administered as an intravenous infusion only for patients 6 years of age and older. PJIA patients may self-inject with ORENCIA or the patient’s caregiver may administer ORENCIA if both the healthcare practitioner and the parent/legal guardian determines it is appropriate. The ability of pediatric patients to self-inject with the autoinjector has not been tested.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Pioneering Paths Forward in Immunology to Transform Patients’ Lives

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. For people living with immune-mediated diseases, the debilitating reality of enduring chronic symptoms and disease progression can take a toll on their physical, emotional and social well-being, making simple tasks and daily life a challenge. Driven by our deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, and our passion to help patients, the company continues to pursue pathbreaking science with the goal of delivering meaningful solutions that address unmet needs in rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology and multiple sclerosis. We follow the science, aiming to tailor therapies to individual needs, improve outcomes and expand treatment options by working to identify mechanisms with the potential to achieve long-term remission – and perhaps even cures – in the future. By building partnerships with researchers, patients and caregivers to deliver innovative treatments, Bristol Myers Squibb strives to elevate patient care to new standards and deliver what matters most – the promise of living a better life.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that the treatments, including deucravacitinib and Orencia, may not receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such treatments for such indications described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

