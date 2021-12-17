Life Science News Investing News
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) Connie Marples, President & Founder, speaks about their expansion to the US.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. will be featured on CEO Clips broadcast on BNN Bloomberg on Dec 18th & Dec 19th, 2021.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI)

Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct access to our expanding portfolio of plant-based brands directly through our website, Booshfood.com.

A primary objective of Boosh is to constantly expand the ability and ease in which consumers can purchase any one of our 24 SKU's, whether it be our frozen line, refrigerated entrees or our newly released and popular shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze. The home delivery directly from Booshfood.com will drastically expand our existing E-commerce presence and offer the quickest and easiest platform available to order Boosh. The Company intends to first launch on the website its six frozen entrees; Hearty Sheppard's Pie with Beyond Meat™, Rustic Pot Pie, Mexican Fiesta bowl, Coconut Curry Cauli bowl, Mac & Cheeze & Peas bowl, Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™ bowl, as well as its shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar. In addition, we'll have the full line of SaltSprings vegetable pates, and the Pulse Specialty Kitchen line of plant-based cheeses. Shortly thereafter, the Company will offer its exceptional line of refrigerated entrees including Sloppy Joe, Chili and Mushroom Gravy.

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Food - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI The emerging plant-based food powerhouse is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

8,000 plus Attend Boosh Sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that over 8,000 consumers and investors visited the largest plant-based expo in Canada; Planted-Expo at which Boosh was the presenting sponsor. At the event Boosh proudly introduced its brand-new shelf stable line of Boosh Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar to rave reviews, and provided samples to consumers of Boosh's favourite foods including Shephard's Pie, and recently acquired brands such as Salt Spring Harvest pate and Pulse Specialty Kitchen plant-based cheeses.

Boosh Welcomes World Champion as Keynote Speaker to Planted Expo

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Sonya Looney, a World Champion Professional Mountain Biker will be its keynote speaker during the Planted Expo, Canada's largest plant-based consumer show November 20-21st at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre West. 

Sonya Looney

Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

FDA APPROVES TEZSPIRE IN THE U.S. FOR SEVERE ASTHMA

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire ™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1

To view the Multimedia News Release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8812852-amgen-fda-approval-tezepelumab-severe-asthma-inflammation/

BELLUS Health Closes US$200 Million Public Offering of Common Shares in Canada and the United States

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)(TSX: BLU) (the "Company" or "BELLUS Health") announced today that it has completed its previously-announced underwritten public offering in Canada and the United States (the "Offering") of 25,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$8.00 per common share. The total gross proceeds to the Company were US$200 million, before deducting the underwriting commissions and any expenses related to the Offering. Bellus has also granted to the underwriters an option exercisable by the underwriters within 30 days of the date of the underwriting agreement to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares of the Company.

BELLUS Health's common shares are dual-listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "BLU". For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq (evidence that the volume of trading of the Company's securities on all Canadian marketplaces in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of the application was less than 25% attached).

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 on February 4, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday, February 4, 2022. During a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on February 4, 2022, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 877-502-9276 or international +1 313-209-4906, confirmation code: 2150568. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call.

Daiichi Sankyo Authorizes the First YESCARTA® CAR T-cell Therapy Treatment Site in Japan

-- Kite and Daiichi Sankyo to Expand YESCARTA ® Collaboration in Japan --

Kite, a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that YESCARTA ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center now authorized by Daiichi Sankyo. Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the exclusive licensing deal for commercialization rights for axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan, formalized in January 2017. Both partners are pleased to agree on a broadening of their business collaboration in Japan.

Lexaria Enters One-Year Media Outreach Agreement with SRAX, Inc.

Lexaria Enters One-Year Media Outreach Agreement with SRAX, Inc.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that it has entered into an advertising and media agreement (the "Contract") for media buys and digital marketing with SRAX, Inc. ("SRAX

"Lexaria is pleased to be working with SRAX to inform and engage a broad investor community in this significant, year-long media outreach campaign," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "Lexaria has made tremendous progress during 2021 and we expect even more significant advancement in 2022 and are pursuing the broadest possible investor involvement to ensure that Lexaria's achievements are communicated to all investors."

Potent Ventures Signs Initial Purchase Order for the Production of an Innovative Better-For-You Gummy Product Line, Intends to Change Its Business Name and Its Ticker Symbol

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has placed an initial purchase order with a Canadian based gummy manufacturer for the production of innovative better-for-you gummy products (the "Purchase Order").

