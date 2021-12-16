Life Science News Investing News
Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Soliton, Inc. . The addition of Soliton and its technology complements Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments to now include a proven treatment for the appearance of cellulite. The RESONIC ™ device initially received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510 clearance for the ...

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY). The addition of Soliton and its technology complements Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments to now include a proven treatment for the appearance of cellulite.

The RESONIC device initially received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, and that clearance has now been expanded to long-term improvement up to one year. In recent clinical data submitted to the FDA, RESONIC demonstrated significant improvement in the appearance of cellulite and 97.6% of participants (n=67) found there was good improvement in the appearance of cellulite at 52-weeks post-treatment.

"We welcome the Soliton team to Allergan Aesthetics and the opportunity to offer health care providers and their patients a new, non-invasive option to reduce the appearance of cellulite," said Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "In a recent survey of aesthetics consumers, cellulite was cited as a top 5 aesthetic concern, and this technology offers a new approach to treatment."

RESONIC has also received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in conjunction with laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients. For full safety information, please visit www.RESONIC.com/ISI .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com .

RESONIC™ IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

RESONIC Uses

RESONIC™ (Rapid Acoustic Pulse device) is indicated for use as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients. The RESONIC device is also indicated for long-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits up to 1 year of observation. The most common side effects may include mild to moderate temporary redness of the treatment site, mild pain, heat, and pinpoint redness.

General Side Effects and Contraindications

  • The most common side effects may include mild to moderate temporary redness of the treatment site, mild pain, heat, and pinpoint redness.
  • RESONIC is not for everyone, including those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant during their treatment course.
  • RESONIC should not be used over areas with metal or plastic implants/devices, such as vascular stents or hip or knee implants, or placed over an active skin disorder, including but not limited to rashes, extensive scarring, and psoriasis.
  • Tell your doctor about your medical history, including whether you have any active electronic implants, such as pacemakers, defibrillators, cochlear implants, nerve/brain stimulators, or drug pumps, as RESONIC should not be used if you are currently using one of those medical devices.
  • You have a medical disorder that would delay the wound healing or immune response, such as blood disorder, diabetes, inflammatory disease, etc.
  • Let your doctor know if you have had a surgical procedure within the last 3 months.
  • Your results and experience may vary, so it is important to talk to your healthcare provider about whether RESONIC is right for you.

Cellulite-Specific Side Effects & Contraindications

  • RESONIC is not recommended if you are a current smoker, or if you have a tattoo or former tattoo at or near the treatment area.

Tattoo-Specific Side Effects & Contraindications

  • Other side effects may occur that are related to the laser treatment.
  • RESONIC is not recommended if you have undergone prior tattoo removal on the tattoo you want treated. If you have an amateur, self-applied, or layered tattoo, be sure to get approval from your healthcare provider before treating.
  • Moderate to heavy tanning on and around the tattoo to be treated should be evaluated and approved for treatment by your healthcare provider.

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

BriaCell Announces Insiders' Intention to Purchase up to 10% of Public Market Securities

BriaCell Announces Insiders' Intention to Purchase up to 10% of Public Market Securities

  • Insiders intend to acquire up to approximately 10% of BriaCell's basic common shares, or 1.59 million shares
  • Corporate buyback program will continue; 501,703 shares and 143,236 warrants repurchased since program commencement
  • $5.1 million proceeds received via warrant exercises since November 1, 2021

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, announces that certain members of its Board of Directors and Management team (the "Insiders") have informed the Company of their intention, on an individual basis and not in concert, to use their personal funds to purchase approximately 10% of the Company's basic common shares outstanding.

The Insiders may purchase approximately 1.59 million common shares and/or publicly-listed common share purchase warrants (the "Securities") on the open market, representing approximately 10% of basic common shares outstanding within the six month period commencing January 31, 2022. Any Insider purchase will be conducted in compliance with the Company's insider trading policy and Insiders will meet the SEC and TSX Venture reporting obligations.

Sirona Biochem Announces Engagement of Pullan Consulting to Close Optimal Deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Announces Engagement of Pullan Consulting to Close Optimal Deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is very pleased to announce that Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting will be providing strategic direction with the negotiations and licensing of TFC-1067.

Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2021

Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2021

Click here to read the previous top NASDAQ biotech stocks article.

This year, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has managed to hold on to the stellar gains made in 2020 and go on to reach new highs. Starting out the year at 4,730.99 points in January, the index reached a high of 5,517.77 points by mid-August.

While the index has certainly had its share of ups and downs over the past few years, in 2021 it’s still keeping up with, and at times outdoing, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) once again this year.

More growth could be in store in the future. According to a report from Grand View Research, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.83 percent between now and 2028 to reach a valuation of US$2.44 trillion.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Orencia® in Combination with a Calcineurin Inhibitor and Methotrexate for the Prevention of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease ...

Orencia is the first and only FDA-approved therapy to help prevent this serious complication that impacts between 30-70% of hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients 1

Approval marks fourth indication for Orencia , an established treatment across three rheumatic diseases 2

Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct access to our expanding portfolio of plant-based brands directly through our website, Booshfood.com.

A primary objective of Boosh is to constantly expand the ability and ease in which consumers can purchase any one of our 24 SKU's, whether it be our frozen line, refrigerated entrees or our newly released and popular shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze. The home delivery directly from Booshfood.com will drastically expand our existing E-commerce presence and offer the quickest and easiest platform available to order Boosh. The Company intends to first launch on the website its six frozen entrees; Hearty Sheppard's Pie with Beyond Meat™, Rustic Pot Pie, Mexican Fiesta bowl, Coconut Curry Cauli bowl, Mac & Cheeze & Peas bowl, Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™ bowl, as well as its shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar. In addition, we'll have the full line of SaltSprings vegetable pates, and the Pulse Specialty Kitchen line of plant-based cheeses. Shortly thereafter, the Company will offer its exceptional line of refrigerated entrees including Sloppy Joe, Chili and Mushroom Gravy.

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods is now available through DirectFood.store

DirectFood.store is a British Columbia based food delivery company offering a wide variety of local food throughout the Greater Vancouver Region. The company offers a first-of-its-kind sustainable solution for grocery shopping with a zero-waste system. DirectFood.store does not have any warehouses with all food being picked up directly from the farms or vendors in the morning and delivered to customers later that day.

