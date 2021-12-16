Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Soliton, Inc. . The addition of Soliton and its technology complements Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments to now include a proven treatment for the appearance of cellulite. The RESONIC ™ device initially received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510 clearance for the ...

