Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

CleanTech Lithium

CTLHF
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania


Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM), a uranium exploration company, presents a compelling case for investors evaluating opportunities in the rapidly growing uranium market with the high-quality Manyoni and Octavo projects in Tanzania.

Tanzania, a global leader in uranium resources, is in a good position to establish itself as a significant player in the global nuclear energy sector. Significant Tanzanian deposits include Namtumbo (Mkuju), Bahi, Galapo, Minjingu, Mbulu, Simanjiro, Lake Natron, Manyoni, Songea, Tunduru, Madaba and Nachingwea. Of these projects, Mkuju River is the largest, boasting a mineral resource of 8,500 tons U3O8 and, once operational, will be the country’s first operating uranium mine.

Moab Minerals project locations

Moab Minerals announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Katika Resources, a Tanzanian company that holds the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects on the 8th of July 2024. The Manyoni project was previously explored by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000s until 2013. The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world-class Nyota uranium deposit (Mkuju River project), which was formerly held by ASX-listed Mantra Resources before the AU$1.02 billion takeover in 2011.

Company Highlights

  • Moab Minerals is a uranium exploration company developing its primary uranium assets in Tanzania - Manyoni and Octavo.
  • Tanzania is a global leader in identified uranium resources and companies operating in the country benefit from a supportive pro-mining government.
  • Positive outlook for uranium, with demand expected to increase by 28 percent in 2030, and 51 percent by 2040.
  • The Company is looking to start drilling 1,500 metres in August/September to validate historical drill results from Uranex (early 2000’s-2013) and to test extensions of the known mineralization at Manyoni.
  • Additional upside exists from Moab’s uranium-vanadium asset (REX project) located in Colorado and within trucking distance of the White Mesa Mill.

This Moab Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:momuranium investingUranium Investing
MOM:AU
Moab Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Moab Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Moab Minerals

Moab Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Assignment and Extension of $750,000 Short Term Funding Agreement

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that the short term $750,000 funding agreement announced on 19 April 2024 has been assigned and extended for a further four months.

Keep reading...Show less
Alligator Energy Limited

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is very pleased to advise that its inaugural drilling program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake), South Australia has resulted in a significant new uranium discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlements Offer - Registry Enhancement and Shareholder Engagement

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (the Company) advises that it has appointed Vested Equities as the primary point of communication for the current retail rights entitlement offer.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Q2 2024 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024.  For more detail, please refer to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 on the Company's website at www.globalatomiccorp.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2024 Q2 Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedarplus.ca

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "The nuclear power industry continued to receive great news throughout the second quarter as the Russian Uranium Ban was unanimously approved by Congress and signed into law, U.S. nuclear utilities looked to restart shuttered plants and extend the life of current reactors, and new reactors were being built around the world. At Ur-Energy, we continued to ramp up production at our Lost Creek Mine and made good progress installing monitor wells and basic infrastructure at our Shirley Basin Project. When the Shirley Basin Project is brought online, expected in late 2025, our annual licensed and constructed mine production capacity will grow from 1.2M pounds to 2.2M pounds U3O8.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Uranium" beside green arrow pointing up.

Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028

Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) commented on "significant" advancements at its Phoenix uranium deposit following the completion of a feasibility study in June 2023.

The company is now halfway through a two year plan to reach a final investment decision, with the first phase of production targeted for 2027 to 2028. According to CEO David Cates, over 30 percent of total engineering is complete.

"Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the feasibility study,” he said in a Thursday (August 8) press release.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Moab Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Moab Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Positive results from Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) Study

Proposed Consolidation of Capital

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Gold Investing

Proposed Consolidation of Capital

Tungsten Investing

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

diamond investing

Burgundy Concludes Reclamation Surety Bonds Agreement

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×