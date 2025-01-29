Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

moab mineralsmom:auasx:momenergy investingEnergy Investing
MOM:AU
Moab Minerals
Moab Minerals

Moab Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Download the PDF here.

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Reprocessing of historical EM data has added greater targeting certainty and will help augment a planned winter 2025 drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTC: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical EM geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the commencement of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 5050 joint venture ("Joint Venture").

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Qavvik anomaly, its second basement hosted deposit located within Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project. This highly successful program intersected a 296-metre-wide zone of uranium mineralization with grades up to 8.2% U3O8 in a newly identified lense and resulted in more than 20 assays with grades greater than 1% U3O8. Mineralization is open to the northeast and southwest, and the shallow depths along with the thick overall uranium intercepts demonstrates the open pit potential of this deposit. With multiple drill targets on the property, the Aberdeen project has the potential to unfold into a generational uranium district. (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Moab Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

×