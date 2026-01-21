Mineros S.A. Included in S&P/TSX Global Mining Index

Mineros S.A. announces that it has been added to the S&PTSX Global Mining Index, effective January 14, 2026. This follows the December 2025 quarterly review and rebalancing. “The inclusion of Mineros in the S&PTSX Global Mining Index marks a meaningful milestone in our corporate evolution,” stated Daniel Henao, President & Chief Executive Officer of Mineros. “This transition reflects the Company’s increased ...

MSA:CC