Trilogy Releases Arctic, Bornite Project Updates

Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,NYSE:TMQ) has provided an update on its activities at the Arctic and Bornite projects, part of the company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Alaska.

As stated in the press release:

Bornite Project

Exploration activities commenced at the beginning of June with almost 2,000 meters of drilling already completed at the Bornite Project with three rigs from Major Drilling America, Inc. currently in operation at site. The main goal of the $9.2 million program will be to drill approximately 8,000 meters within 12 holes and will include both infill and expansion drilling. The results from this drilling campaign are anticipated to be included into a future updated resource estimate.The results from the first few holes of this program are expected to be released in late summer 2019.

Arctic Project

The $7.0 million engineering and environmental program has commenced at Arctic with two rigs from Tuuq Drilling LLC, a subsidiary of NANA Development Corporation. Work at Arctic commenced in late June and is completing feasibility-level geotechnical and hydrological work. The main goal of this year’s work program is to complete engineering and environmental studies to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study. The Company expects to complete the feasibility study in the first half of 2020.

Work is also being done to prepare the Arctic project for permitting, which we expect to commence in 2020. The permitting preparation studies that are being carried will address water management, tailings facilities design and waste rock management and containment.