Roxgold Releases PEA for Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire

West Africa-focused gold producer Roxgold (TSX:ROXG,OTCQX:ROGFF) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.

As quoted in the press release:

The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing the Antenna, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder deposits as open pit mines feeding a central gold processing facility. Roxgold expects to continue its evaluation of Séguéla with the intent of growing the resource base and advancing to the feasibility stage.

Highlights are as follows:

Production Life of Mine (“LOM”) gold production of 841,000 ounces with average annual gold production of 103,000 ounces

with average annual gold production of Average annual gold production of 143,000 ounces over the first three years of production, with an estimated production peak of 154,000 ounces in year three Costs Average cash costs 1 of $605 per ounce over the LOM, including a cash cost of $475 per ounce over the first three years of production

of over the LOM, including a cash cost of over the first three years of production Average All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)1 of $749 per ounce over the LOM, including an AISC of $600 per ounce over the first three years of production Development Capital Estimated pre-production capital cost of $142 million (including a $20 million contingency)

Conventional processing plant with a processing rate of 1.25 million tonnes per year with scalability incorporated into plant design for potential expansion

