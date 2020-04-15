Gold

Roxgold Releases PEA for Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire

- April 14th, 2020

West Africa-focused Roxgold released a preliminary economic assessment for its Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. 

West Africa-focused gold producer Roxgold (TSX:ROXG,OTCQX:ROGFF) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.

As quoted in the press release:

The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing the Antenna, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder deposits as open pit mines feeding a central gold processing facility. Roxgold expects to continue its evaluation of Séguéla with the intent of growing the resource base and advancing to the feasibility stage.

Highlights are as follows:

Production

  • Life of Mine (“LOM”) gold production of 841,000 ounces with average annual gold production of 103,000 ounces
  • Average annual gold production of 143,000 ounces over the first three years of production, with an estimated production peak of 154,000 ounces in year three

Costs

  • Average cash costs1 of $605 per ounce over the LOM, including a cash cost of $475 per ounce over the first three years of production
  • Average All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)1 of $749 per ounce over the LOM, including an AISC of $600 per ounce over the first three years of production

Development Capital

  • Estimated pre-production capital cost of $142 million (including a $20 million contingency)
  • Conventional processing plant with a processing rate of 1.25 million tonnes per year with scalability incorporated into plant design for potential expansion

Click here for the full Roxgold (TSX:ROXG,OTCQX:ROGFF) press release.

