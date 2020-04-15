Roxgold Releases PEA for Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire
Charlotte McLeod - April 14th, 2020
West Africa-focused gold producer Roxgold (TSX:ROXG,OTCQX:ROGFF) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.
The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing the Antenna, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder deposits as open pit mines feeding a central gold processing facility. Roxgold expects to continue its evaluation of Séguéla with the intent of growing the resource base and advancing to the feasibility stage.
Highlights are as follows:
Production
- Life of Mine (“LOM”) gold production of 841,000 ounces with average annual gold production of 103,000 ounces
- Average annual gold production of 143,000 ounces over the first three years of production, with an estimated production peak of 154,000 ounces in year three
Costs
- Average cash costs1 of $605 per ounce over the LOM, including a cash cost of $475 per ounce over the first three years of production
- Average All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)1 of $749 per ounce over the LOM, including an AISC of $600 per ounce over the first three years of production
Development Capital
- Estimated pre-production capital cost of $142 million (including a $20 million contingency)
- Conventional processing plant with a processing rate of 1.25 million tonnes per year with scalability incorporated into plant design for potential expansion
