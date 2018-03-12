Prophecy and Northwest Nonferrous Metals Mining Group Enter Technical Advisory and Cooperation Agreement to Advance Gibellini Vanadium Project

Prophecy Development (“Prophecy” or the “Company”) (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce it has entered into a technical advisory and cooperation agreement with Northwest Nonferrous Metals Mining Group (“NWME”) to advance the Gibellini vanadium project located in the mining-friendly Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada, USA.

The scope of work for NWME includes technical design and engineering of vanadium ore processing facilities to recover vanadium pentoxide at Gibellini with the goal of producing a high grade vanadium pentoxide commercial product on site.

NWME owns and is currently operating the world’s largest black-shale vanadium mine in China with an environmentally friendly, hydrometallurgical leach processing technology without the need of a pre-roasting step.

Click here to read the full text release.