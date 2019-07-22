PowerOre Unveils Further Opemiska Drill Results

PowerOre has released the results of drill holes 10 to 14 from its spring 2019 drill program at its Opemiska copper mine complex in Quebec.









PowerOre (TSXV:PORE) has released the results of drill holes 10 to 14 from its spring 2019 drill program at its Opemiska copper mine complex in Quebec’s Chibougamau District.

Highlights from the press release are as follows:

162.0 metres at 1.01 percent copper equivalent starting at 3.0 metres down hole in OPM-19-14, including: 2.21 percent copper equivalent over 62.7 metres

137.9 metres at 0.35 percent copper equivalent starting at 12.1 metres in hole OPM-19-13, including: 1.19 percent copper equivalent over 34.0 metres

0.73 percent copper equivalent over 14.8 metres starting at 19.2 metres down hole in hole OPM-19-11

Stephen Stewart, PowerOre CEO, commented:

“We are happy to report our best intersection to date with 162 metres of 1.0 percent copper equivalent in hole 14 with the mineralized zone beginning a few metres down hole. This is significant to the confirmation of our interpretation that solutions ponded and were deposited in a disseminated style at the contact between the Gabbro/Pyroxenite sill and underlying Rhyolite. This drill program continues to show extremely wide mineralized intersections near surface.”

Click here to read the full press release from PowerOre.