North Arrow Commences Drilling at Loki Diamond Project

• March 5, 2018
North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NAR) has just announced that the company has begun an exploration drilling program at its Loki Diamond project, located in Lac de Gras Northwest Territories.

The company has planned to drill approximately 1,000m in order to evaluate the internal geology and size of the diamondiferous EG05 kimberlite, as well as to test some new targets. Drilling target details can be found in the presentation here. North Arrow expects to continue drilling until the end of March.

Click here to read the full press release.

