LSC Announces Drilling Results from Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes

- November 16th, 2018

LSC Lithium Corporation has received the rest of the results from 2 exploration holes at its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project.

Highlights are as follows:

Pozuelos – Hole PZ-18-02

  • Lithium values show minimum of 434.4 milligrams per litre (mg/l) and maximum of 621.5mg/l, with an average of 582.2mg/l
  • Confirmed the salar extends to a depth of 329.45m below surface in the north east section, more than twice the depth previously estimated in current Pozuelos resource1
  • Average RBRC2 values of 4.2 percent with a maximum value of 17.7 percent compared to previous average of 3.8 percent estimated in the current Pozuelos resource

Pozuelos – Hole PZ-18-01

  • Lithium values from two bailer samples of 697.6mg/l and 619.2mg/l, higher than previously reported average lithium estimate of 314.3 mg/l in the current Pozuelos resource

  • Average RBRC values of 5.6% and a maximum value of 16.0 percent compared to previous average of 6.2 percent estimated in the current Pozuelos resource

Click here to read the full press release.

