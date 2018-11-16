LSC Announces Drilling Results from Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes

LSC Lithium Corporation has received the rest of the results from 2 exploration holes at its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project.









LSC Lithium Corporation (TSXV:LSC) has received the rest of the results from 2 exploration holes at its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project.

Highlights are as follows:

Pozuelos – Hole PZ-18-02 Lithium values show minimum of 434.4 milligrams per litre (mg/l) and maximum of 621.5mg/l, with an average of 582.2mg/l

Confirmed the salar extends to a depth of 329.45m below surface in the north east section, more than twice the depth previously estimated in current Pozuelos resource1

Average RBRC2 values of 4.2 percent with a maximum value of 17.7 percent compared to previous average of 3.8 percent estimated in the current Pozuelos resource Pozuelos – Hole PZ-18-01

Lithium values from two bailer samples of 697.6mg/l and 619.2mg/l, higher than previously reported average lithium estimate of 314.3 mg/l in the current Pozuelos resource

Average RBRC values of 5.6% and a maximum value of 16.0 percent compared to previous average of 6.2 percent estimated in the current Pozuelos resource

