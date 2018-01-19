Focus Provides Update on Bayovar 12 Test Work and Product Marketing

Focus Ventures (TSXV:FCV) is pleased to report on the results of recent beneficiation work completed on its Bayovar 12 phosphate project by Jacobs Engineering Group. Jacobs conducted bench scale testing on phosphate beds from the Bayovar 12 deposit based on the beneficiation flowsheet developed by Jacobs from previous test work done for Focus.

The test work produced three concentrates which are classified in the high solubility rock range and suitable for use as a direct application fertilizer for organic farmers. Additionally, the P 2 O 5 grade obtained for each product is suitable for production of phosphoric acid fertilizer with a MER less than 0.1 and with commercially acceptable levels of impurities.

Focus’s President, Gordon Tainton, commented:

“We are pleased with the excellent results of the Jacob’s testing program. The results have enabled the Company to initiate business opportunities in the added-value industrial phosphorus market and Row Crop and Speciality Crop Life Science Nutrient industries which will further develop our growing and diversified potential customer base in Latin America, Europe, North America and Asia.”

