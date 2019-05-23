Fancamp to Drill Prospective Copper Areas at Harvey Hill

Fancamp Exploration has provided an update on reconnaissance drilling at its Harvey Hill copper prospect in the Quebec Appalachians.









Fancamp Exploration (TSX:FNC,OTC Pink:FNCJF) has provided an update on reconnaissance drilling at its Harvey Hill copper prospect in the Quebec Appalachians.

As stated in the press release:

A total of 15 short holes totalling some 800 meters is planned, targeting three near surface mineralized lenses, one atop the other, and extending over some 425 meters in an east northeast direction. These zones are near flat lying, with average thicknesses on the order of 2-3 metres. These zones have been tested by several previous operators whose main efforts however were aimed at deeper underground operations in the 1973-1976 period which resulted in recorded production of 450,000 tonnes at 1.22 percent copper and 2.8 grams per tonne gold; approximately 300,000 tonnes remain at similar grades (DV 85-08, MERN). Little attention however has been paid to these easily accessible higher grade ores near surface, hence the present program. Historic results (GM 1951A) on these targets include the following; 3.5 percent copper over 4.2 meters; 1.2 percent copper over 7.1 meters; 4.7 percent copper and 37.5 grams per tonne gold over 2.7 meters; 3.9 percent copper and 27.8 grams per tonne gold over 1.5 meters; and 2.6 percent copper and 18.2 grams per tonne gold over 2.3 meters. Assay results will be released following completion of the program.

