Corsa Coal Corp. Sells its Thermal Coal Assets

Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) has just announced it is selling its thermal and industrial coal assets, the Central Appalachia division (CAPP) to a buyer group. The sale will render Corsa a pure metallurgical coal producer.

George Dethlefsen, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented:

“The sale of our CAPP division will allow us to dedicate all of our corporate resources to the metallurgical coal market where we believe we can achieve the highest rates of return on investment. Corsa’s focus going forward is to aggressively increase its metallurgical coal production, maximize value added services activity, and continue to grow our metallurgical sales and trading platform.”