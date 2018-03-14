Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results and Completes Sale of its Central Appalachia Division

Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2017. Corsa also announced the completion of the sale of its Central Appalachia division as previously announced on March 7, 2018.

George Dethlefsen, CEO of Corsa, commented:

2017 was a year of tremendous growth and record profitability for Corsa, driven by volume growth across all of our metallurgical coal platforms and a strong overall market environment for steel and metallurgical coal.

A year ago, we laid out milestones related to increasing production at our NAPP Division, expanding our Sales and Trading platform, and increasing utilization at our preparation plants. We accomplished all of these objectives in 2017. Overall, metallurgical coal sales at Corsa grew by 141%, we acquired several new international customers and one new domestic customer, and we restarted our Shade Creek preparation plant. We opened the Acosta Deep Mine in June of last year, which is going well, we opened two surface mines and this month we expect to begin production at the Horning Mine. In addition, we expect to begin production at the Keyser deep mine, another low volatile metallurgical coal mine in Somerset County, Pennsylvania in 2019. The production from these three mines, in combination with production from our existing mines, is anticipated to double Corsa’s low volatile metallurgical coal production in 2019 as compared to 2017 levels.

The sale of our CAPP Division divests Corsa of its thermal coal mining assets and establishes Corsa as a pure play metallurgical coal producer. This move enables our team to focus its time and resources exclusively on our metallurgical growth initiatives and avoids future environmental liabilities and end-of-mine closure costs in Tennessee.