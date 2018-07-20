Blackbird Energy Releases Operational Update

Blackbird Energy is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Pipestone/Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.











Canadian energy exploration company Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSXV: BBI) has released an operational update including planned drilling activity, an update on infrastructure build out and the continued progression of its development planning.

Development program north of the Wapiti River expected to commence in early August: Blackbird has completed the construction of its 9-14 pad-site and expects to spud its first well from this location in early August. The company has contracted a rig for the drilling of 7 (7.0 net) Montney wells and 2 (2.0 net) water disposal wells north of the Wapiti River, all of which are expected to be drilled and completed before June 2019. Infrastructure build out on schedule for mid-2019: Blackbird expects to commence the construction of its gas management site located at 5-14-071-07-W6M in the Dimsdale area in the fall of 2018. Blackbird has already secured the surface rights to all lands related to the gas management site. The site will include two water disposal wells and a compressor facility, and will be tied-in to the planned Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. deep cut sour gas processing facility to be located near Wembley, Alberta. All long lead items for the Tidewater Facility have been ordered and the project remains on schedule for a mid-2019 on-stream date.

