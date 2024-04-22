From the Bronze Age to the Green Revolution: Mining's Timeless Role in Shaping Humanity's Future

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
SmartNews

From the Bronze Age to the Green Revolution: Mining's Timeless Role in Shaping Humanity's Future

Well-known mining industry figure Mark Cutifani reflected on mining's key role in moving society forward during a presentation earlier this year.

The Ngwenya mine in Swaziland.
Felix Lipov / Shutterstock

Mining is one of the oldest industries on Earth. With activity stretching back as many as 40,000 years, human advancement is closely correlated to our relationship with metals and minerals.

Indeed, modern society has been made possible through the extraction of metals and the ages this work has ushered in, from the historic Bronze Age to the more recent Industrial Revolution.

Now, 54 years after the inaugural Earth Day, the world is preparing for the green energy transition. And as this essential shift moves forward, metals are again playing an integral role in achieving the ambitious goals set globally.

During his presentation at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, mining industry figure Mark Cutifani recounted the role the mining sector has had in humanity's past and will play in its burgeoning future.

“I'm focused on how we might catalyze new conversations around mining and its contribution to society,” he told listeners at the annual event, which took place in early March. “It is through our great pioneers and innovators that we continue to transform our work, and its value to society in so many different dimensions”

In simple terms, everything we use and make is derived from materials like metals and minerals, noted Cutifani.

Minerals used in electric cars compared to conventional cars.

Minerals used in electric cars compared to conventional cars.

Chart via the International Energy Agency.

In his view, while technical discussions about improving industry practices are essential, it's also crucial to help people understand the significance of the mining industry in the functioning of society as a whole.

For example, the average smartphone uses 13 metals and minerals, while electric vehicles require seven, including copper, lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, graphite, zinc and rare earths.

Mining's key role in the world's future

Cutifani went on to highlight how metals and minerals contribute to the health of our waterways and oceans.

“The provision of clean water is an absolute necessity to sustain life as we know it. We need minerals to purify, pump, use and recycle water. (We are) an industry that uses about 3 percent of the world's water to support everything else that happens on the planet. We are overwhelmingly a positive for global water balances,” he said.

In addition to water, the mining of phosphate and potash is imperative to global food supply, according to Cutifani, because without the valuable fertilizers they produce, “we could only feed half the planet.”

Even though there may be debates about eliminating certain products like fertilizers, he said it's essential to understand the broader implications and consequences of such decisions on global food security.

Beyond food security, metals and the alloys they produce have allowed us to curb urban sprawl through skyscrapers and high-rise residential towers that require steel and concrete, both of which are produced using mined and quarried materials. While we often hear of the vast amounts of metals needed for the energy transition, Cutifani noted that the energy transition debate tends to overlook other critical global issues like water, food security and shelter.

In his view, addressing global challenges will require the consideration of all fundamental human needs. It's essential to broaden the conversation and recognize the interconnectedness of various societal issues.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
resource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22011.72+139.76
TSXV575.79+9.73
DOW38503.69+263.71
S&P 5005070.55+59.95
NASD15696.64+245.33
ASX7649.20+81.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2322.34-11.05
Silver27.28-0.03
Copper4.45-0.01
Oil83.41+0.05
Heating Oil2.580.00
Natural Gas1.84+0.02
×
Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.