Copper Investing News

Magna Mining Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Goodman to Magna's Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman is currently the President and CEO of Dundee Corporation and is also the President and CEO of Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a mining focused merchant bank. Dundee currently holds a 19.2% investment interest in Magna as of October 26, 2021 .Mr. Goodman previously served as CEO of Dundee Precious ...

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Goodman to Magna's Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman is currently the President and CEO of Dundee Corporation ("Dundee") and is also the President and CEO of Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a mining focused merchant bank. Dundee currently holds a 19.2% investment interest in Magna as of October 26, 2021 (see news release).

Mr. Goodman previously served as CEO of Dundee Precious Metals from 1995 to 2013, as Executive Chairman from April 2013 to September 2017, at which time he was appointed Chairman.

Mr. Goodman has over 30 years of experience in the resource and investment industry, working as a geologist, senior analyst, portfolio manager and as CEO of a producing mining company. Mr. Goodman joined Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Ltd. in 1990, where he was responsible for the selection of Canadian equities and played a major role in developing asset allocation strategies, before becoming the company's President. He is also one of the founding partners of Goepel Shields and Partners, an investment firm. Mr. Goodman graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Professional Engineer, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna, commented, "On behalf of myself and the rest of the directors of Magna, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Goodman to the board. His experience in growing mining companies and his capital markets expertise will be an enormous asset to our Company. Over the last 12 months, Dundee Corporation has become a key shareholder of Magna Mining, and their continued support has been critical to the successful execution of our growth objectives to date. Dundee's representation on our board underlines their continued commitment to Magna Mining, which will help us to achieve our ultimate objective of becoming the next multi-mine nickel producer in the Sudbury region."

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
Email: info@magnamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118982

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna MiningTSXV:NICUCopper Investing
NICU:CA
Magna Mining Commissions Second Drill Rig at the Shakespeare Project and Provides an Update on the Evaluation of a Toll Milling Restart for Near-Term Nickel Production

Magna Mining Commissions Second Drill Rig at the Shakespeare Project and Provides an Update on the Evaluation of a Toll Milling Restart for Near-Term Nickel Production

Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a second drill rig to accelerate exploration drilling at previously identified regional targets on the Shakespeare Nickel Project. The second rig was moved to site early this month, and recently began drilling at the Company's Spanish River Mine Option ("Spanish River"), located 1km south-west of the recent P-4 nickel discovery (see Fig. 1). Spanish River was previously in production as an underground Cu-Co-Au-Ag operation until 1970, and the current drill program is the first diamond drilling program since the mine closed.

The first drill rig of the 2022 drill program started in January and is currently drilling the P-4 Nickel target, which was discovered during the 2021 regional exploration drill program (see News Release). This drill is planning to complete an initial 2500m of drilling to further test the EM plate associated with the discovery hole, as well as the prospective trend of over 400m of strike length to the east. The Company expects this drilling to be completed in early April, with assay results coming out later that month. Magna is planning to complete 10,000m of drilling in 2022, with 5500 m still to be allocated based on results from the winter drilling program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Shakespeare Nickel Project

Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Shakespeare Nickel Project

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 31, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Shakespeare Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" in respect of its Shakespeare Nickel Project located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

The independent technical report is dated March 17, 2022, with an effective date of January 31, 2022, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint Venture Arrangement with Mitsui & Co. for Shakespeare Mine

Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint Venture Arrangement with Mitsui & Co. for Shakespeare Mine

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), whereby Magna and Mitsui will discuss the possibility of Mitsui's acquirement of a 10 to 12.5% interest in Magna's Shakespeare Mine in exchange for cash consideration ranging between $8 million to $10 million on such terms as to be further negotiated between the parties (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, it is expected that the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement to jointly pursue the development of the Shakespeare Mine, with Magna being the operator of the Project (the "Joint Venture" or "JV").

Magna Mining CEO Jason Jessup commented, "This MOU is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term partnership between Magna Mining and Mitsui, the objective of which is to create the next nickel producer in the world-class nickel mining region of Sudbury, Ontario. The signing of an MOU with a global trading and investment company of Mitsui's stature underlines the strategic importance of our Shakespeare Mine and the growth potential of our company. We anticipate that coupling our operational and geological expertise with Mitsui's balance sheet strength is a perfect combination in furtherance of advancing the Shakespeare Mine into production and developing a significant nickel producing company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magna Mining Inc's Shakespeare Nickel Project Feasibility Study Demonstrates Positive Economics and Carbon Neutral Nickel Mining Operation

Magna Mining Inc's Shakespeare Nickel Project Feasibility Study Demonstrates Positive Economics and Carbon Neutral Nickel Mining Operation

Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 Feasibility Study for the Shakespeare Nickel Project ("Shakespeare") located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Feasibility Study ("Study") is considered a base case and does not include any of the results from the 2021 Shakespeare drilling campaign (as highlighted in Figure 3). This Study remains within the constraints of current approvals, with only minor amendments and permits required prior to the start of construction. Shakespeare has a filed Closure Plan that has been accepted (approved) by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and has obtained major permits for construction of a 4500 tonne per day (tpd) open pit mine, mill and tailing storage facility.

Included in the feasibility study is an analysis of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life-of-mine. The deposit type, availability of renewable energy and emission reduction opportunities will allow the Shakespeare site to extract ore and produce nickel and copper concentrates with below average emission intensity. Verified carbon offsets for the remaining GHG emission sources have been included in operational costs, resulting in a carbon neutral nickel mining operation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magna Mining Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

Magna Mining Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable laws.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and other available trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Logo

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended March 2022

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1) ("American West" or "The Company") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022. During the March 2022 quarter, the Company's focus was on Diamond Drilling at our West Desert Project and advancing key activities at the Storm/Seal and Copper Warrior Projects.
Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Comet Acquires Strategic Queensland Copper Project from Glencore

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt Margaret Copper Project and associated regional tenements near Cloncurry, Queensland (Project or Mt Margaret) from Mount Isa Mines Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Plc (Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Proactive Investors

Copper Fox Retains Proactive Investors

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive") to provide the Company media and research services (the "Services") for an initial period of 13 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement").

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The services provided by Proactive will act as the core of the $145,000 allocated as part of the 2022 Investor Relations Program established by Copper Fox. In addition to the Services provided by Proactive, Copper Fox plans to pursue other investor relations activities on an as and when basis to augment the Services provided by Proactive."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Connects First Helium Well

VVC Connects First Helium Well

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and connected its first helium well in the Syracuse Project, known as the Levens #2, to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline (the "Pipeline"). The Pipeline transports gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Levens #2 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project. The Levens #2 was successfully drilled to a depth of 2,478 feet and encountered multiple gas zones. Following a period of clean-up and additional analysis over 30-45 days, our technical team will report on the average flow rates, helium percentages and economic viability of this well. This data is expected to be announced when it becomes available in early to mid-May.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

  • Phase One, 3 of 15-hole Drill Program, is focused on determining the relationship to High Li Zone on the adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team is optimistic, as the third hole drilled demonstrated as thick sequence of claystone/siltstone with minimal overburden
  • Geologic data from core logging is being combined with surface geologic mapping previously completed on the property. The goal is creation of a preliminary geologic model of the target sedimentary sequence
  • Results from split core delivered ALS Chemx are pending, when received and combined with geologic learnings from which will inform next steps as Victory pursues its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×