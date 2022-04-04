Magna Mining Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Goodman to Magna's Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman is currently the President and CEO of Dundee Corporation and is also the President and CEO of Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a mining focused merchant bank. Dundee currently holds a 19.2% investment interest in Magna as of October 26, 2021 .Mr. Goodman previously served as CEO of Dundee Precious ...

NICU:CA