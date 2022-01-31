Magna Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. whereby Magna and Mitsui will discuss the possibility of Mitsui's acquirement of a 10 to 12.5% interest in Magna's Shakespeare Mine in exchange for cash consideration ranging between $8 million to $10 million on such terms as to be further negotiated between the parties . In connection ...

NICU:CA