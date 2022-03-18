Copper Investing News

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 31, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Shakespeare Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" in respect of its Shakespeare Nickel Project located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

The independent technical report is dated March 17, 2022, with an effective date of January 31, 2022, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
Email: info@magnamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117267

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint Venture Arrangement with Mitsui & Co. for Shakespeare Mine

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), whereby Magna and Mitsui will discuss the possibility of Mitsui's acquirement of a 10 to 12.5% interest in Magna's Shakespeare Mine in exchange for cash consideration ranging between $8 million to $10 million on such terms as to be further negotiated between the parties (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, it is expected that the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement to jointly pursue the development of the Shakespeare Mine, with Magna being the operator of the Project (the "Joint Venture" or "JV").

Magna Mining CEO Jason Jessup commented, "This MOU is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term partnership between Magna Mining and Mitsui, the objective of which is to create the next nickel producer in the world-class nickel mining region of Sudbury, Ontario. The signing of an MOU with a global trading and investment company of Mitsui's stature underlines the strategic importance of our Shakespeare Mine and the growth potential of our company. We anticipate that coupling our operational and geological expertise with Mitsui's balance sheet strength is a perfect combination in furtherance of advancing the Shakespeare Mine into production and developing a significant nickel producing company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining Inc's Shakespeare Nickel Project Feasibility Study Demonstrates Positive Economics and Carbon Neutral Nickel Mining Operation

Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 Feasibility Study for the Shakespeare Nickel Project ("Shakespeare") located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Feasibility Study ("Study") is considered a base case and does not include any of the results from the 2021 Shakespeare drilling campaign (as highlighted in Figure 3). This Study remains within the constraints of current approvals, with only minor amendments and permits required prior to the start of construction. Shakespeare has a filed Closure Plan that has been accepted (approved) by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and has obtained major permits for construction of a 4500 tonne per day (tpd) open pit mine, mill and tailing storage facility.

Included in the feasibility study is an analysis of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life-of-mine. The deposit type, availability of renewable energy and emission reduction opportunities will allow the Shakespeare site to extract ore and produce nickel and copper concentrates with below average emission intensity. Verified carbon offsets for the remaining GHG emission sources have been included in operational costs, resulting in a carbon neutral nickel mining operation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable laws.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and other available trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining Announces Further Positive Assay Results from 2021 Shakespeare Mine Drilling

Additional Mineralized Intersections Reported from the Gap Zone

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from a further nine holes drilled at the Shakespeare Mine during the 2021 drilling program. Highlights from this batch of assay results include wide Gap Zone intersections which support the thesis that the West and East Zones are connected not only near surface, but also at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Magna Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company" or "Magna") announces that it has granted a total of 575,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors and officers pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan. Such options have an exercise price of $0.40 per common share, and vest immediately. All options expire on December 23rd, 2026.

About Magna Mining Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pentwater Delivers Open Letter to Turquoise Hill's Independent Directors

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill " or the " Company ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ), has delivered the attached letter to the Turquoise Hill Independent Directors:

Dear Independent Directors:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PolyMet Mining Reports Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) today reports it has filed its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and provides a first quarter 2022 business update.

"Soaring global demand for clean energy- and electric vehicle-dependent metals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt, and supply chain realities laid bare by recent events in Eastern Europe make us keenly aware of our obligation to produce these critical minerals in Minnesota responsibly and as quickly as possible," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "We urge our government to embrace safe mining of these critical natural resources to expand clean energy and decarbonization efforts in the U.S."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Teck Reports 2021 Sustainability Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the release of our 21 st annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our sustainability and ESG performance in 2021 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

"Our focus at Teck is on responsibly providing the essential resources needed to improve the global standard of living while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our annual Sustainability Report outlines our ESG performance for the year and the progress we've made towards achieving the goals of our sustainability strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Announces Additional Results from the 2021 Infill Drill Program at the Arctic Project and Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in Northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX: S32) (LSE: S32) (JSE: S32) (ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 meters of diamond drilling, comprising 18 holes, that were designed to convert part of the resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category, and provide material for metallurgical testing and geotechnical information. The assay results detailed here are for additional infill/metallurgical drill holes from the 2021 summer field season.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

