Let it Snow! Jeep® Brand Returns to X Games Aspen 2026 With Elevated Partnership as the First Presenting Partner and Exclusive Automotive Partner

The newly minted X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep® marks a major milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two iconic adventure brands Jeep brand has full ownership of all four Slopestyle competitions: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle, Women's Snowboard Slopestyle, Men's Ski Slopestyle and Women's Ski Slopestyle, ensuring Jeep owns the most iconic competition stage at X Games Aspen The Jeep Golden Grille ...

STLA