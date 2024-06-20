Laramide Commences 2024 Australian Drilling Campaign

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Laramide Commences 2024 Australian Drilling Campaign

  • Up to 12,000 meters planned across multiple targets within the Westmoreland Conglomerate that crosses Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Primary aim is to expand existing Westmoreland mineral resource and to enhance the project economics
  • Second drill rig arriving in mid-July
  • Maiden resource estimate planned at Long Pocket for year-end
  • Northern Territory Geological Survey awards two exploration grants

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling campaign has started at the Westmoreland Project in Northwest Queensland . The 2024 work plans include up to 12,000m with over 100 drillholes, designed to test multiple targets across the Westmoreland Uranium Project in NW Queensland and into the Murphy Uranium Project in the Northern Territory.

"We are excited to see drilling underway at Westmoreland after a prolonged wet season," says Laramide's President and CEO Marc Henderson .

"The 2024 drill program expands materially on the successful 2023 and 2022 programs which identified targets for both expansion of existing resources as well as new potential satellite deposits. The goal this year is to investigate whether the three known deposits that were the basis of the 2016 PEA study, can be linked and if so, whether this could substantially increase the deposit size."

"We believe that our large strategic land position has some of the best potential for meaningful resource growth within Australia – and within the uranium sector generally.  Furthermore, we believe that our expanding exploration effort comes at an ideal time as nuclear power gains renewed acceptance globally and energy policy considerations everywhere take center stage. "

Current plans call for the first rig to commence drilling at the Amphitheatre Prospect located 16km to the north-east of the Junnagunna deposit. Seven holes are planned to expand on shallow mineralisation identified in 2023 (e.g 18.41m @ 352 ppm U 3 O 8 from 49.21m including 0.66m @ 2,452ppm (0.25%) U 3 O 8 from 49.21m and 0.84m @1,910 ppm (0.19%) U 3 O 8 from 69.06m ) 1 and will target interpreted extensions under alluvial cover to the north.

The second rig is scheduled to arrive in early July and the rigs will then move to the main resource areas to test extensions of mineralisation that potentially link the main deposits of Redtree, Huarabagoo and Junnagunna, and could enhance the economics of the deposit significantly. In addition, drilling at Long Pocket will enable a maiden resource estimation before the end of the year.

______________________________

1 Laramide Resources Ltd. (29 September 2023): Laramide intercepts broad-based uranium mineralisation in initial holes from 2023 Australian exploration program [Press release] . https://bit.ly/3rxtcFq

The 2024 plan also includes returning to the Murphy Project in the Northern Territory to investigate drilling completed in 2007 2 . A 1,500m drill program will revisit the areas of interest identified in Laramide's 2006-2007 exploration program and includes Mageera (Figure 1) which appears to be a geological analogue of Westmoreland . At the southern end of this system lies the Southern Comfort uranium and critical mineral prospect. Drilling at Southern Comfort will be co-funded by the Northern Territory government.

Laramide is also pleased to confirm the award of a second exploration grant from the Northern Territory Geological Survey which will contribute to funding a Gradient Array IP (GAIP) survey at the Crystal Hill critical minerals prospect.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Target Areas (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Resource Extension Drilling

Currently mineral resources are defined across three deposits: Redtree, Huarabagoo and Junnagunna. These zones follow the Redtree dyke zone (approximately 10 km) on a NW trend as discrete ore bodies. The 2016 PEA 3 optimized pit designs and labelled them as South, Central and North Pits respectively. The mineralisation in the 2.5km corridor between the deposits is hosted in the coarse-grained to granular Westmoreland conglomerate, includes higher grades (>0.1%) associated with the fractured footwall contact of intrusive dolerite dykes, and remains sparsely drill tested.

The company plans to test the linking zone (JG-HB Link) by drilling northern extensions to the high-grade Huarabagoo 4 northeast toward Junnagunna. The company is encouraged by a zone of mineralisation existing halfway between the deposits as reported in the 2013 drill program (WDD12-152 – 11m @0.13% U 3 O 8 ) 5 that remains open to the NE and SW.

Further resource growth is targeted through northern extensions to the 11Mlb U 3 O 8 Junnagunna deposit. The northern extensions of the dyke are sparsely drill tested between Junnagunna and the Wanigarango uranium prospect 1.5km to the northeast (Figure 1).

Long Pocket

Long Pocket is located 7km to the east of Junnagunna (Figure 1). In-house modelling of the Long Pocket deposit has highlighted zones where infill drilling will support a maiden mineral resource estimation. The company has planned up to 1,000m drilling to ensure appropriate drill spacing in order to show continuity of mineralisation. It is anticipated that the addition of Long Pocket, which is shallow and easily accessed, to the Westmoreland Mineral Resource base would enhance the economics of the project and possibly contribute to an extended mine life profile.

Figure 2: Drill rig mobilisation in Northeast Queensland (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

_____________________________

4 Laramide Resources Ltd.: (20 February 2024). Laramide Confirms High-Grade Uranium Expansion Potential at Westmoreland [Press Release]. https://bit.ly/3UKzGwM

5 Laramide Resources Ltd.: (9 January 2013). Laramide Continues to Expand New Zone of Mineralization at Westmoreland High grade gold also drilled at Huarabagoo [Press Release]. https://bit.ly/3Y3c1r5


Murphy Uranium Project, Northern Territory

Mageera and Southern Comfort drilling

The Mageera Prospect (formerly NE Westmoreland ) represents a geological analogue to the Westmoreland system. It is located on a 10km NE trending mafic dyke which truncates the Westmoreland conglomerate and Siegal volcanic package under variable depths of alluvial cover. Historical reports suggest uranium is hosted at dyke margins and the adjacent sandstones, but also in the unconformable contact between the Westmoreland Conglomerate and the Seigal Volcanics.

In 2006-2007, reconnaissance drilling at Mageera (then known as NE Westmoreland ) returned encouraging results including, drillhole NEWM204 intercepting 4m @ 0.42% U 3 O 8 6 . This year, the plans include up to 1,000m in follow-up drilling.

The Southern Comfort uranium prospect is located at the southern extent of this trend and saw historical work in the 1970s. Laramide has been awarded $60,000 under the Northern Territory Geological Survey's exploration grant scheme to test the genetic linkage of uranium mineralisation at Southern Comfort and Mageera towards proving almost 10km of mineralised strike length.

C rystal Hill and Fish River - Gradient Array IP survey

A Northern Territory Geological Survey Grant to re-invigorate exploration for critical minerals is supporting the funding of a Gradient Array IP (GAIP) survey at the Crystal Hill Prospect. Laramide has been awarded $100,000 to support this exploration work. The Crystal Hill prospect is a vein-hosted intrusion related Tin (Sn)-Tungsten (W) target which was superficially worked by BHP in 1959 7 , with shallow auger drilling intersecting zones of reportedly exceeding >12% SnO 2 . Historic reports suggest coarse-grained Cassiterite and Wolframite is hosted within east-west trending greisenised quartz veins.

The gradient array component will comprise a minimum of six survey blocks each roughly 1.5km 2 , at 200m line spacing with 50m station spacing, and dipole-dipole IP component comprising a minimum 4 survey lines of 3km for a 12km total length split between prospects Crystal Hill (2 lines) and Fish River (2 lines).

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/20/c4444.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
The Conversation (0)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Placement to Fund July Resource Drilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project Rights Entitlement Offer Planned on Same Terms as Placement

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise A$2,250,000 via the issue of 500,000,000 new shares at A$0.0045 per share (Placement) together with one (1) free attaching option for every three (3) Placement Shares subscribed for (Placement Options).

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Susannah Pierce to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board to Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17 th 2024.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Susannah Pierce

Ms. Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in bringing business, governments, communities, indigenous groups, and other non-governmental actors together to support the development of major capital projects to maximize investment returns. In her current role as president and Country Chair, Shell Canada, she is responsible for driving integration and coordination of business activity and corporate policy across Shell's businesses in Canada . She previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LNG Canada, a joint venture of Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Kogas, where she was responsible for the project's federal and provincial regulatory approvals, Indigenous relations and negotiations, government relations, media relations, community consultation and communications.

Ms. Pierce currently serves as the Co-Chair of Business Council of Canada Working Group on Climate Change and Energy Transition, an Executive on the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and Catalyst Canada. She is the past chair of the Business Council of BC, Co-Chair of the Business Council of Alberta's Define the Decade, and Co-Chair of the Canada Chamber of Commerce Western Executive Council. She previously served on the Board of Gemini Corp. and holds an ICD certification.

Christopher McFadden , Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Pierce to the Company's Board. Ms. Pierce brings to the Board skills and experience in the energy sector and international government relations that align strongly with NexGen's stage of development and long-term objectives. Her proven ability to optimize outcomes for all stakeholders will complement the Company's dedicated Board of Directors, and support NexGen's experienced management team as we advance the Rook I Project though the final stages of Federal regulatory approvals and into construction. Once in operation, NexGen will be a significant global industry leader in the energy industry when considering the Company will be capable of producing in excess of 25% of global uranium production used to power civilian nuclear power plants globally."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-susannah-pierce-to-its-board-of-directors-302175173.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Susannah Pierce to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board to Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17 th 2024.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Susannah Pierce

Ms. Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in bringing business, governments, communities, indigenous groups, and other non-governmental actors together to support the development of major capital projects to maximize investment returns. In her current role as president and Country Chair, Shell Canada, she is responsible for driving integration and coordination of business activity and corporate policy across Shell's businesses in Canada . She previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LNG Canada, a joint venture of Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Kogas, where she was responsible for the project's federal and provincial regulatory approvals, Indigenous relations and negotiations, government relations, media relations, community consultation and communications.

Ms. Pierce currently serves as the Co-Chair of Business Council of Canada Working Group on Climate Change and Energy Transition, an Executive on the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and Catalyst Canada. She is the past chair of the Business Council of BC, Co-Chair of the Business Council of Alberta's Define the Decade, and Co-Chair of the Canada Chamber of Commerce Western Executive Council. She previously served on the Board of Gemini Corp. and holds an ICD certification.

Christopher McFadden , Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Pierce to the Company's Board. Ms. Pierce brings to the Board skills and experience in the energy sector and international government relations that align strongly with NexGen's stage of development and long-term objectives. Her proven ability to optimize outcomes for all stakeholders will complement the Company's dedicated Board of Directors, and support NexGen's experienced management team as we advance the Rook I Project though the final stages of Federal regulatory approvals and into construction. Once in operation, NexGen will be a significant global industry leader in the energy industry when considering the Company will be capable of producing in excess of 25% of global uranium production used to power civilian nuclear power plants globally."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-susannah-pierce-to-its-board-of-directors-302175173.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/18/c9435.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (" Meeting ") held on June 17, 2024 .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

A total of 370,731,794 common shares, representing approximately 68.67% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company (99.63% in favour), and (b) setting the number of directors at ten (94.03% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the following matters at the Meeting:

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the votes being cast by ballot and the results being as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Leigh Curyer

311,108,480

14,302,472

Christopher McFadden

229,615,727

95,795,224

Richard Patricio

165,468,525

159,942,427

Trevor Thiele

260,841,830

64,569,121

Warren Gilman

254,849,933

70,561,019

Sybil Veenman

270,801,630

54,609,322

Karri Howlett

268,746,563

56,664,390

Brad Wall

276,811,208

48,599,744

Ivan Mullany

238,468,436

86,942,517

Susannah Pierce

319,871,011

5,539,940

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

http://www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-voting-results-from-its-2024-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302174956.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/17/c8304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Updated Scoping Study Results for the Lake Maitland Uranium Project

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce the improved results of its Scoping Study for the proposed stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation (Study), located approximately 105 km southeast of Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium symbol on periodic table with magnifying glass.

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2024)

The uranium market has remained strong in 2024, a welcome sign for the investors who had been waiting for uranium prices to increase and strengthen the market for over a decade.

The uranium market has faced difficulties since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, when tsunamis brought on by a massive earthquake crashed into and damaged several Japanese nuclear reactors. In the years since, fears over the radioactive risks posed by nuclear reactors, paired with excess supply, have weighed on prices.

But in recent years, hope has returned to the uranium industry. High-profile supply cuts from major producers, as well as COVID-19-related output disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war, the introduction of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), Japanese nuclear reactor restarts and US utilities entering the market have all culminated in higher prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Drilling Confirms Discovery of Large Platreef-Style Copper-PGE Sulphide Reefs at Dante

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Resource Investing

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Silver Investing

Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Gold Investing

Trump vs. Biden: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

×