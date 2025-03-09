Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB: PMOMF) ( " Prismo " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors "), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 4,451,175 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at issue prices ranging from $0.075 to $0.23 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $464,409 (the " Debt Settlement ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to commence exploration drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

The Company plans to drill three unique mineralized targets on the property (Figure 1), focusing on the gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Ramp Metals team will be mobilizing to the property on March 12, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (" Units ") and flow-through units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds of up to $1,3750,00.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Rollover of Convertible Notes

Rollover of Convertible Notes

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Rollover of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Impact Minerals Limited
McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Gold Investing

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

gold investing

Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Target's Statement

