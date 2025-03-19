- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 18, 2025
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date
Sign up to get your FREE
Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
22 October 2024
Impact Minerals Limited
Investor Insight
With a mining lease application underway and a scoping study that shows excellent economics, Impact Minerals’ game-changing, advanced Lake Hope high-purity alumina project makes for a compelling investment case.
Overview
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is an exploration and development mining company focused on discovering and developing new resource projects within Australia. Lake Hope, a transformational acquisition by the company and its current flagship asset, is a high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Impact’s home territory of Western Australia, a tier-one jurisdiction.
This advanced-stage project allows the company to fast-track the asset toward development, firmly establishing the company on the road to production and increasing shareholder value.
HPA is a high-value product with various uses in several industries that are key to the transition to a low-carbon world. It is mainly used in LED lighting, micro-LED screens, and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries. Both these markets are forecast to grow dramatically over the next decade, and a looming supply shortage is predicted for 2026.
HPA is also necessary for producing synthetic sapphire and scratch-resistant glass. With these ever-widening applications for HPA, demand for this resource is expected to grow from US$3.18 billion to US$12.21 billion by 2030 with a compounded annual growth rate of about 20 percent.
Lake Hope is the company’s current focus as it moves towards production, and where a very shallow, high-grade resource of HPA precursor material has been identified in the top two meters of a dry salt lake. The deposit has unique physical and chemical properties that will allow for inexpensive digging and mining, with transportation to a processing facility off-site in an established industrial area. This will accelerate the approvals processes required to get into production.
With a mining lease application pending, Impact aims to bring Lake Hope, which contains almost 1 million tons of potential HPA, into production when the forecast average price for 4N HPA (99.99 percent Al2O3) and related products is about US$20,000 per ton. The ‘4N’ designation indicates the purity grade, making it suitable for high-tech end uses.
Outstanding economics from the latest scoping study released by the company shows Lake Hope’s potential to be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by up to 50 percent.
Lake Hope has a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tons at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tons of alumina. The company also received heritage clearances for the entire Lake Hope deposit further de-risking the project and providing another critical component in the company’s application for a mining lease.
Impact completed a bulk sampling and test pits program at the Lake Hope project in December 2023, and later reached a key milestone by producing HPA greater than 99.99 percent (4N) purity from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope.
In February 2024, a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays was identified. Impact produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 from a low-temperature leach (LTL) process. The LTL process may lower the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process which underpinned the recent scoping study. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study in parallel with the sulphate process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
A comparison of the LTL process and the sulphate process
The company is well funded to finance the pre-feasibility study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and exploration activities at the Arkun battery minerals project.
Impact Minerals has been awarded a $2.87 million grant for the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the Lake Hope deposit. The grant is under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program which fosters short-term, industry-led research collaborations. The grant is part of an estimated $6.4 million research and development project to be completed within three years and designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a definitive feasibility. A key component of the grant funding will be to construct a pilot plant, which is a key goal for 2025, and this will provide consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.
Impact Minerals was also one of the inaugural cohort of seven companies selected to be part of the prestigious BHP Xplor program. BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
The BHP Xplor funding was used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area in New South Wales, eastern Australia, where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for several years.
Additionally, the company is exploring its large Arkun battery metals project, also in Western Australia which covers nearly 2,900 square kilometres. Three new exploration licence applications were submitted recently immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe, and the Caligula copper anomaly. These anomalies require drill testing which will occur in 2024 and is an exciting development in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
A strong management team with over 50 years of combined industry experience leads the company. With a mining and exploration geology degree, Dr. Mike Jones, managing director, launched a long career consulting and leading mining organizations. Peter Unsworth, the non-executive chairman, has more than 35 years of experience in multiple financial sectors, such as securities industries and wealth management. Paul Ingram, a non-executive director, has led several mining companies since 2003. Impact Minerals has the experience and expertise to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Impact Minerals is an exploration and development mining company focused on rapidly moving its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project toward production.
- The Lake Hope project has a high-grade maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3), for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina that can be converted to HPA.
- HPA is used throughout multiple industries, and the overall HPA market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 18.4 percent by 2030.
- A pre-feasibility study is currently in progress and scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024. A mining lease application for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) was recently lodged with the aim of being granted by 2026.
- The company’s project portfolio also includes assets with high-grade mineral deposits of a range of base, critical and precious metals.
- Impact Mineral’s 2,000-square-mile Arkun nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia has produced encouraging assays that motivate further exploration. Maiden drill programmes are planned for early 2025.
- The company is also exploring its Broken Hill copper project in New South Wales following a major grant under the auspices of the BHP Xplor program in 2023..
- A strong management team leads the company with experience in geology, mining and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Lake Hope HPA Project
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope HPA project is in Western Australia, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. HPA is a crucial component in many new and emerging technologies, creating ongoing demand for high-grade sources. The Lake Hope project is the company’s flagship as it moves toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: A maiden mineral resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina has been defined at the Lake Hope HPA Project. About 88 percent of the resource, or 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence indicated resource category.
- Amenable to Open-pit Mining: The Lake Hope project is a unique HPA asset amenable to shallow, open-pit mining. The deposit is soft and shallow, allowing for cheap digging and minimal infrastructure requirements. This type of deposit also lowers the environmental footprint of the operation.
- Fast-tracked to Production: A mining lease application is currently underway. Once granted, the company will begin working towards a pre-feasibility study and mini pilot plant. Impact Minerals plans to reach a complete pilot plant by 2026.
- Impressive Results of the 2023 Scoping Study: Outstanding economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50 percent. Key outcomes from the scoping study include:
- Annual production of 10,000 tpa of 4N HPA with an initial 25-year mine life
- Annual EBITDA of A$174 million.
- 2 years construction period with 5,000 tonnes of production during the first year, 8,000 tonnes in the second year and 10,000 tonnes of production thereafter.
- US$934 million post-tax NPV8 at an IRR of 55 percent.
- Mining Lease Application: Amining lease application was lodged in mid-2024 over the West Lake resource while a miscellaneous licence application (L63/99) was lodged to cover mine infrastructure and haulage road.
The scoping study was underpinned by a sulphuric acid process allowing the company to achieve a new milestone by producing HPA with purity of more than than 99.99 percent (4N) from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope. The company further identified a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays. Known as the low-temperature leach (LTL) process, this also produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 and has the potential to lower even further the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study along with the sulphate process to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
Broken Hill Copper Project
The Broken Hill project has a significant land position of 815 square kilometers and hosts multiple targets with the potential for high-grade copper. Broken Hill is located in New South Wales, Australia, an area known for its prolific silver-lead-zinc mining operations and the giant Broken Hill deposit.
Project Highlights:
- Participant in the BHP Xplor Program: Impact was selected for the BHP Xplor program in 2023 based on its Broken Hill project. The program is designed to allow participants to accelerate growth and establish a long-term partnership with BHP.
- Potential for Additional Minerals and Deposits: As well as copper, the project has significant exploration potential for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE sulphides, and at the time the host rocks were formed, Broken Hill was located close to the world-class nickel-copper-PGE deposit of Jinchuan and the significant Lengquisheng deposit. The project area also has the potential to contain zinc-lead-silver deposits, providing even more value.
Arkun Nickel-Copper-Gold-Lithium-REE Project
The Arkun project is a 2,900-square-kilometer nickel, copper and gold project located in the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE province near the world-class Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and surrounded by Anglo American Corporation, which secured its ground holding shortly after Impact secured its asset. Anglo-American is one of the world’s top ten mining companies, and their presence in the region brings confidence in the project’s potential.
Project Highlights:
- Additional Exploration Underway: Impact plans follow-up work programs, including drilling, at its priority targets.
- Significant Targets Identified: Recent soil sampling identified two new prospects:
- Hyperion prospect - Located in the northwestern part of the project area returned with rare earth element anomalism of up to 5,880 ppm (0.59 percent) total rare earth oxide (TREO+Y) and neodymium and praseodymium (Nd+Pr) of up to 21 percent.
- Caligula prospect - Initially identified on the roadside, the Caligula prospect is a large and significant target for porphyry copper mineralisation.
- Three New Exploration Licences: Impact applied for three new exploration licences expanding Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
Management Team
Peter Unsworth - Non-executive Chairman
Peter Unsworth, formerly a chartered accountant, has over 35 years of experience in the corporate finance, investment and securities industries and a wealth of management experience with public and private companies. A former executive director with a leading Western Australian stockbroking company, Unsworth has been a director of several public exploration and mining companies. He recently completed a long time serving as chairman of the Western Australian Government-owned Gold Corporation (operator of The Perth Mint). Unsworth is the founding chairman of Impact Minerals.
Dr. Mike Jones - Managing Director
Dr. Mike Jones is the founding managing director of Impact Minerals Limited, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in November 2006. Reporting to the board of directors, he is responsible for the company's performance as it moves towards production at its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and also for implementing strategies to explore and maximize the value of the company's other extensive tenement holdings.
Since listing, he has helped raise more than $60 million to help fund the exploration of Impact’s projects and managed the company through significant adverse events, including the global financial crisis and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which affected Impact’s considerable investment in the uranium sector, a five-year global downturn in the mining sector and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Ingram - Non-executive Director
Paul Ingram is a geologist with extensive experience managing major mineral exploration programs for several publicly listed companies and has been involved in the mining sector for over thirty years. He has designed and implemented innovative techniques for exploration in remote areas and has managed projects in countries throughout Australia and East Asia. Ingram has been a director of the following listed companies in the past three years: Polo Resources from January 2008 to January 2011; A-Cap Resources since June 2009; Consolidated Global Investments since September 2006; Caledon Resources from February 2003 to March 2008; and Australian Pacific Coal since March 2011.
Dr Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is currently a non-executive director of PNX Metals. He was previously a non-executive director of Gold Australia NL and chaired the advisory board of a Luxembourg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021.
Keep reading...Show less
Developing the lowest-cost HPA project in Australia
13 March
Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect
09 March
NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals
04 March
Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M
27 February
Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million
27 February
Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus
9h
Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Development
Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES,OTC Pink:RMESF) President and CEO Caitlin Jeffs underscores the importance of copper and hydrogen amid global developments in artificial intelligence and the future of technology.
18 March
Cyprium Metals: Advancing Western Australia’s Nifty Copper Mine for Near-term Production, Long-term Growth
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM), an Australian copper-focused exploration and development company, is committed to revitalizing brownfield assets, with a primary focus on redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex—a historically significant copper mine in Western Australia. Well-positioned for near-term production and long-term growth, Cyprium is set to play a key role in the copper industry.
The company is progressing toward full-scale copper production, targeting an annual output of over 38,000 tons through a combination of cathode and concentrate production.
The Nifty Copper Mine is Cyprium’s flagship project, featuring a well-defined resource and existing infrastructure that substantially lowers the capital requirements for restarting operations. With a resource base of 1.04 million tons of contained copper, the project offers a mine life exceeding 20 years, along with promising brownfield expansion opportunities.
Company Highlights
- Cyprium Metals is redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex, a historically significant copper operation with both oxide and sulphide resources, offering a low-risk pathway to production.
- The flagship Nifty copper mine has a mineral resource estimate of 1.04 million tons of copper and an additional 91,000 tons in leach pads, the project has substantial near-term revenue potential.
- The reprocessing of existing heap leach pads at Nifty offers a low-cost, high-margin opportunity to generate early-stage revenue and fund further project development.
- Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study under an early contractor involvement model, contributing internal resources to optimize the project’s execution.
- Offtake and financing agreements secured with Glencore, providing financial stability and downstream integration for copper sales.
- Led by executive chairman Matt Fifield, Cyprium’s team includes seasoned mine builders and financial strategists with extensive experience in copper development and operations.
- Trading at a fraction of its asset value, Cyprium presents a compelling investment opportunity, with limited equity research coverage despite its strong fundamentals and near-term production timeline.
This Cyprium Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
17 March
Trump's Tariffs Disrupting North American Critical Minerals Supply Chains
Underscoring the global need for raw materials, Canada, the US, the UK, the EU and Australia have all established critical minerals lists aimed at streamlining and expediting projects up and down the supply chain.
Reducing reliance on powerhouse critical minerals producer China is a key goal, but as the Trump administration focuses on tariffs and domestic production, it is threatening to disrupt fragile ex-China supply chains.
During a policy outlook panel at this year's Toronto-based Benchmark Summit, Gracelin Baskaran, director of critical minerals security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Morgan Bazilian, professor at the Colorado School of Mines, discussed the global implications of US tariffs, honing in on critical minerals.
Although inflation is the most obvious consequence of widespread tariffs, Baskaran pointed to longer-term effects.
“We have a tendency in policy to think about the consequence of tariffs being inflation in the short to medium term," she commented. “But I think the bigger thing is it also undermines the development of domestic industry.”
Using uranium and the nuclear fuel cycle as an example, Baskaran explained to the audience that tariffs would disincentivize the growth of the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain in the US. In her view, a tariff on uranium would lead to a 2 percent increase in electricity costs, which would have a ripple effect across the supply chain.
“The biggest problem is we're building our enrichment capabilities in the US, and we need to incentivize sending raw uranium to the US for enrichment. And it undermines that effort, because it's now 25 percent more expensive,” she said.
As the US pushes for domestic reindustrialization and stronger internal supply chains, tariffs are making it harder to secure critical resources needed for midstream processing — an already unprofitable sector.
While the impact may seem short term, failing to develop a sustainable domestic industry could have lasting consequences, affecting US manufacturing and resource independence for decades, she added.
Copper tariff investigation boosts prices
Deemed essential for widespread electrification, copper is listed on all critical minerals lists.
The US produced 1.1 million metric tons of copper and 890,000 metric tons of refined copper in 2024. However, according to the US Geological Survey, the country also imported 810,000 metric tons of refined copper last year.
In late February, the Trump administration launched a Section 232 investigation into copper imports.
It's been described by Peter Navarro, trade adviser for the White House, as a move to curb China’s expanding copper sector while addressing vulnerabilities in the US supply chain.
Navarro has stressed the need to restore domestic mining, smelting and refining of copper, citing military and technological applications. News of the investigation and concerns about potential tariffs targeting the sector pushed have copper prices over 9 percent higher, from US$4.50 per pound on February 27 to US$4.94 on March 17.
As Bazilian pointed out, the rise has come in part due to tariff speculation, which has been reflected in a price discrepancy between copper trading on the COMEX and London Metal Exchange.
“You know that delta has increased, so the markets have already priced in the tariffs. That's what it should be doing,” he said, noting that the markets for some minor metals lack similar mechanisms.
“The minor metals have no such price transparency or discovery,” he noted. "But if you have robust markets, they can be a really good bolster against what will always be a rapidly changing and uncertain political landscape.”
Critical minerals deals in jeopardy
Aside from the added costs tariffs are expected create, they are doing damage to the friendly, decades-long relationship between Canada and the US, and concerns about joint projects are coming to the forefront.
In December, the US Department of Defense (DoD) earmarked US$15.8 million to help advance a tungsten project in the Yukon. The deal, which also included C$12.9 million from the Canadian government, was hailed as “close collaboration among like-minded partners” aimed at unlocking critical minerals development.
It is part of the larger US-Canadian Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals.
"Tungsten is used in a diverse set of DoD systems and is essential to national security," Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, said in a press release.
"The United States is overly reliant on overseas sources of tungsten and a secure North American supply for this commodity will mitigate one of our most critical material risks. This award also highlights the importance of the Department's partnership with our Canadian allies," Taylor-Kale continued.
Bazilian said while government investment is important, it's not sufficient and in this case has become uncertain.
“There's been investment in Canada by the Pentagon. I'm not sure that will continue,” he said.
“We have to look at financial mechanisms that help investors look at demand — (they need) some kind of certainty on the demand side, whether it's an offtake agreement or something else. That's not going to come from the DoD — while the US DoD is massive, it's not big enough to to provide all of that downstream,” Bazilian emphasized.
The professor also noted that unclear capital structures and limited access to funds are creating challenges for investment, and without both supply and demand certainty, securing financing will remain difficult.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
17 March
Quetzal Copper: Revitalizing Projects to Minimize Investor Risk
The CEO and director of Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q) outlines the company’s strategy of identifying and advancing overlooked mining projects with significant historical exploration data, effectively reducing investor risk by applying modern technology to refine exploration and advance cost-effective drill programs that could quickly transform prospects.
17 March
Cyprium Metals
Investor Insight
Cyprium Metals presents a compelling investment opportunity as a near-term copper producer with a well-defined strategy to generate early cash flow while scaling up production. The company’s brownfield assets, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital management position it as an undervalued player in Australia’s growing copper market.
Overview
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC:CYPMF) is an Australian copper-focused exploration and development company dedicated to reviving brownfield assets with a clear path to production. The company’s primary focus is on the redevelopment of the Nifty copper complex, a historically productive copper mine in Western Australia, positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.
Nifty’s robust resource base, combined with strategic partnerships and a disciplined execution strategy, provides Cyprium with a strong foundation for scaling copper production. Advancing towards full copper production is the next strategic step, with plans to produce over 38,000 tons per annum through both cathode and concentrate production.
The company is also advancing the Maroochydore copper-cobalt project, located 70 km from Nifty, which further strengthens its asset portfolio in Paterson Province.
By prioritizing capital efficiency, operational excellence and commercial partnerships, Cyprium aims to deliver sustained value to shareholders while addressing the growing demand for copper in the global energy transition. Cyprium Metals is guided by a seasoned leadership team with deep experience in mine development, corporate strategy, and financial execution.
Company Highlights
- Cyprium Metals is redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex, a historically significant copper operation with both oxide and sulphide resources, offering a low-risk pathway to production.
- The flagship Nifty copper mine has a mineral resource estimate of 1.04 million tons of copper and an additional 91,000 tons in leach pads, the project has substantial near-term revenue potential.
- The reprocessing of existing heap leach pads at Nifty offers a low-cost, high-margin opportunity to generate early-stage revenue and fund further project development.
- Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study under an early contractor involvement model, contributing internal resources to optimize the project’s execution.
- Offtake and financing agreements secured with Glencore, providing financial stability and downstream integration for copper sales.
- Led by executive chairman Matt Fifield, Cyprium’s team includes seasoned mine builders and financial strategists with extensive experience in copper development and operations.
- Trading at a fraction of its asset value, Cyprium presents a compelling investment opportunity, with limited equity research coverage despite its strong fundamentals and near-term production timeline.
Key Projects
Nifty Copper Complex
The Nifty copper mine is Cyprium’s flagship project, boasting a well-defined resource and established infrastructure that significantly reduces the capital intensity of restarting operations. With a resource base of 1.04 million tons of contained copper, the project offers a 20+ year mine life with brownfield expansion opportunities.A key advantage of Nifty is the near-term revenue potential from reprocessing 91,000 tons of copper in existing heap leach pads. Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study execution. The company is also working in collaboration with strategic partner Glencore to secure offtake agreements and financial support.
Nifty heap leach pads
The production strategy involves an initial focus on heap leach processing, followed by a full-scale restart of open-pit mining and concentrator operations with plans to produce over 38,000 tons per annum through both cathode and concentrate production. The asset is projected to generate AU$4 billion EBITDA over its lifecycle, with a five-year payback period.
Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Project
The Maroochydore copper-cobalt project is positioned as Cyprium’s next growth asset, complementing Nifty and enhancing the company’s regional production capacity. This asset holds a resource base of 712,000 tons of copper, with recently updated mineral resource estimates confirming further expansion potential. Located just 70 km from Nifty, Maroochydore benefits from shared infrastructure and operational synergies, strengthening its strategic value within Cyprium’s portfolio.
Management Team
Matt Fifield – Executive Chairman
Matt Fifield is a proven leader in corporate turnarounds and resource development, instrumental in repositioning Cyprium as a growth-focused copper producer. He is the managing director of Pacific Road Capital, a leading resource investment firm that has managed over $1 billion in funds raised to develop and enhance resource companies around the world. Fifield has participated in over $10 billion of capital raising and M&A transactions across his career and is a leading voice on responsible resource investing. He is a frequent speaker and contributor around issues of sustainable development practices.
Colin Mackey – Chief Operating Officer
Colin Mackey has extensive experience in mine operations and development, overseeing the Nifty restart strategy. A mining engineer by background, Mackey has worked with Goldfields, BHP and Theiss, before joining Rio Tinto in 2003, where he led the construction, development and operational improvement of multiple mining operations within the company’s portfolio. His most recent role was as managing director of Jadar and European operations for Rio Tinto. Mackey is a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Louis Chait – Chief Commercial Officer
Louis Chait is the former CFO of Glencore Copper, bringing deep financial and commercial expertise. He is a highly experienced corporate executive with more than 25 years’ experience in the global resources industry, having worked across senior business development and finance positions at Xstrata and Guildford Coal. He brings extensive commercial experience and skills in establishing successful, highly efficient operations in multiple jurisdictions. Chait is a member of Chartered Accountants, Australia and New Zealand.
Manu Trivedi – Interim CFO
Manu Triverdi is a chartered accountant and a CPA with 16 years of experience in financial and business strategies, controllership, compliance and leadership across various industries covering mining, power generation and retail, hospitality, commodities trading and education. Trivedi previously worked as group financial controller for tungsten miner Masan Resources, and has held other senior finance positions for mining projects in South Africa.
Peter van Luyt – Chief Geologist
Peter van Luyt is a geologist with 30 years’ experience in mining, development and exploration geology. He commenced his career as a mine geologist working in gold mines. Since 2004, he has been a contract and consultant geologist specialising in the development of and exploration for base metals and gold projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada.
Keep reading...Show less
13 March
Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects
Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU), shares insights on the company’s strategic growth, upcoming drilling plans and how it is positioned to capitalize on rising global copper demand.
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.