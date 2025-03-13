Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Download the PDF here.

impact minerals limitedipt:auasx:iptaustralia investingcopper investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Developing the lowest-cost HPA project in Australia

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Download the PDF here.

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Download the PDF here.

Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Forte Minerals CEO, President and Director Patrick Elliot.

Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects

Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU), shares insights on the company’s strategic growth, upcoming drilling plans and how it is positioned to capitalize on rising global copper demand.

Cygnus Metals President and Managing Director Ernest Mast.

Cygnus Metals Talks Copper Advantage with High-grade Discoveries and Strategic Québec Expansion

Ernest Mast, president and managing director of Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG), discusses the Chibougamau project's significant drill results and how the company's recently completed merger with Dore Copper has enhanced its lithium strategy in Québec.

Impact Minerals Managing Director Dr. Mike Jones.

Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project with $5 Million Rights Issue and Strategic Expansion

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) Managing Director Mike Jones shares key updates on the company’s renounceable rights issue, the progress of its Lake Hope high-purity alumina project in Western Australia and a strategic land acquisition at Broken Hill.

Cobre Limited Logo

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Australian mining company Cobre (ASX:CBE) has secured a major investment from BHP, which has agreed to spend $25 million on exploration at Cobre’s Kitlanya projects in Botswana, in exchange for the right to acquire a 75 percent stake, according to a news report from Reuters.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper wire.

BHP to Invest Up to AU$40 Million in Cobre’s Kitlanya East and West Copper Projects

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) is providing up to AU$40 million for exploration work atCobre’s (ASX:CBE) Kitlanya East and West copper projects in Botswana, Cobre said on Monday (March 10).

The funding is under an earn-in agreement between Cobre, other Cobre-owned subsidiaries and a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP. It gives BHP the right to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Kitlanya assets.

The agreement comes after Cobre’s participation in BHP’s Xplor program in 2024. Through Xplor, Cobre received US$500,000 to accelerate its exploration plans for its Kalahari copper projects in Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Excavators at mine site.

Gold vs. Copper: Which Metal Will Shine Brighter in 2025?

At the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the panel “Copper vs. Gold: Which Metal Will Outperform?” tackled the question of which metal holds greater investment potential.

Moderated by Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the discussion brought together industry experts to weigh the risks and rewards of both commodities.

Last year, gold and copper crossed key price milestones, with gold surging past US$2,700 per ounce and copper exceeding US$5 per pound. While gold is primarily seen as a financial safe haven in times of geopolitical uncertainty, copper is an essential industrial metal, increasingly central to resource nationalism and critical mineral security.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Development and Production Drill Rig Purchased

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$2,975 for First Time

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen and ABB Sign Agreement to Advance North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities

×