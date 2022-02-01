Base Metals Investing News
Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world . From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium ...

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "There is no better place in the world to explore for high grade unconformity style uranium deposits outside the Athabasca than the Thelon in Nunavut. We have been keeping an eye on this uranium district since Forum actively explored in the region from 2006 to 2012. Cameco's work has given Forum a head start on building a significant resource on our 100% owned property."

Mr. Mazur further explained, "Forum's goal is to supplement the already established mineable reserve at Kiggavik and establish a production centre in Nunavut to fulfill the demand for the carbon-free energy future. Nunavut is a jurisdiction that has proven that mining is an important activity for the benefit of all Nunavummiut as shown by existing mining operations at Agnico's Meadowbank, Meliadine and Hope Bay gold mines and Baffinland's Mary River iron ore mine."

KIGGAVIK URANIUM MINE DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL

Orano (formerly Areva) submitted a development proposal in 2008 for the 133 million pound Kiggavik Uranium Project at an average head grade of 0.46% U to produce 7.8 million pounds of uranium per year over a 17 year mine life from three deposits - the Kiggavik and Andrew Lake open pit deposits and the End underground deposit (Source: *Areva Resources Canada Inc., The Kiggavik Project, Project Proposal, November 2008 and Kiggavik Popular Summary, April, 2012 submission to the Nunavut Impact Review Board).

Orano conducted six years of engineering, environmental and community engagement studies from 2008 to 2014 and submitted a Final Environmental Impact Study to the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) on October 2, 2014. Due to economic conditions in the uranium market at the time, Orano could not commit to a firm project start date and NIRB recommended on May 8, 2015 that the project not proceed "at this time". The project is currently on care and maintenance.

CAMECO DISCOVERIES*

Cameco first staked claims in the Thelon Basin in 2004 and conducted regional geological, geophysical and geochemical studies up until the first drill campaign in 2008. Cameco drilled 23 holes for just under 5,000 metres in 2008 and 2009. In 2010, Cameco drilled 31 holes totalling just over 8,800 metres in 2010 and discovered the Tatigqaq showing (approximately 5km west of Orano's Andrew Lake deposit) and the Qavvik showing (15km to the west of Tatiggaq). A further 81 holes totalling just over 22,000 meters were drilled in 2011 and 2012 resulting in the discovery of the Ayra showing and tested three other targets identified by geophysical surveys, now requiring further follow-up (Figure 3).

The Tatiggaq discovery consists of two zones, the Main and West Zones that average 30 metres in thickness between 80 and 100 metres in depth with strike lengths of 80 and 60 metres respectively. The discovery hole TUR-014A in June, 2010 intersected 0.85% U3O8 over 13.7 metres and 4.03% over 0.5 metres. Grades of up to 24% U3O8 over 10 to 30 cm widths with average grades of approximately 1% U3O8 are reported over these two mineralized zones. The deposits remain open along strike and to depth within a large gravity anomaly (0.8 x 1.5 km) that is not fully tested. Some significant intercepts are:

  • DDH TUR-042 - 2.69% U3O8 over 7.9 metres from 200.2m to 208.1m, including 24.8% U3O8 over 0.4 metres from 202.9m to 203.3m
  • DDH TUR-052B - 0.43% U3O8 over 54.2 metres from 115.4m to 169.6m
  • DDH TUR-056 - 0.93% U3O8 over 9 metres from 126m to 135m
  • DDH TUR-058 - 1.17% U3O8 over 6.1 metres from 88.2m to 94.3m

The Qavvik discovery was found in 2009 and consists of four steeply dipping lenses with strike lengths of 250 metres and widths of 5 to 20 metres to a depth of 350 metres. DDH SAN-002 intersected four discreet mineralization intervals grading 0.92% U3O8 over 2.5 metres (253.9m to 256.4m), 1.18% U3O8 over 4.3 metres (259.0 to 263.3m), 0.57% U3O8 over 1.6 metres (273.7m to 275.3m), and 0.62% U3O8 over 2.2 metres (277.5m to 279.7m). The highest grade mineralization intersected to date is 5.69% U3O8 over 0.3 metres. Further work is needed to determine the extent of mineralization in the area.

The Ayra showing has all the hallmarks of a classic unconformity deposit with uranium enrichment (67 to 610ppm uranium) near the unconformity along steeply dipping faults that are clearly reactivated fault zones which offset the 10 to 60 metre thick overlying Thelon sandstone. The host rocks to the Ayra showing consists of lamprophyre, syenite, and gneiss unconformably overlain by strongly altered and uranium enriched (2 to 11ppm uranium) Thelon sandstone. Further drilling is required as only 15 widely spaced holes have tested this prospect.

*Source: Various Cameco reports filed with the Nunavut Mining Recorder, presentations by Cameco at the Nunavut Mining Symposium and Saskatchewan Mining Open House from 2009 to 2013 and Rebecca Corrine Hunter PhD Thesis, Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada dated 2021.

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_003.jpg

Figure 1: Forum's Claims, Orano/Denison/UEX's Kiggavik deposits and Cameco Discoveries now 100% owned by Forum.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_004.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. These two geological areas of the Canadian Shield host the world's richest uranium deposits.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_005.jpg

Figure 3: Cameco drill program areas from 2008 to 2012 and discoveries at Tattigaq, Qavvik and Ayra over magnetic survey background.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_005full.jpg

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112241

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals TSXV:FMC Copper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals

Overview

Saskatchewan ranks first in Canada for mining investment attractiveness. The province is resource-rich and maintains a consistent favorable regulatory environment that offers highly attractive mineral investment opportunities. In 2019, C$7.4 billion in mineral sales were generated.

Saskatchewan is known for the world’s richest high-grade uranium deposits, but remains underexplored for energy metals, thereby offering unparalleled investment opportunities.

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) is an exploration and discovery company focused on developing its diverse portfolio of exciting energy metal exploration projects in Saskatchewan. With strong local geological expertise, Forum was early in acquiring attractive properties in the energy metals space, and has leveraged this expertise to attract significant leading industry partners to help position the company for potential significant discoveries.

Key Saskatchewan Projects

  • Janice Lake Copper – Rio Tinto C$30 million Option
  • Fir Island Uranium – Orano C$6 million Option
  • Love Lake Copper-Nickel-Palladium (100 percent)
  • Seven Athabasca Basin uranium projects with advanced exploration targets available for partnering

Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project

Forum granted Rio Tinto Canada a four-year option to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the 52 km long district scale (39,943 Ha) Janice Lake sedimentary copper project by spending C$30 million.

In February 2021 Rio Tinto commenced a drill program with two drills to test multiple copper/silver targets.

Project Highlights:

  • Potential for discovery of significant copper open pit resource within 300 meters from surface
  • 2019 drilling: 1.09 percent copper over 9.1 meters and 1.32 percent copper over 5 meters within a 51.8 meter interval grading 0.57 percent copper.
  • Access via the completion of a 110 kilometer winter road and an 80 person work camp at Burbidge Lake. Power readily available.
  • 2020 Summer Rotary Air Blast drill program added multiple new near-surface mineralized copper/silver targets northeast of primary Janice and Jansem targets.

Fir Island Uranium Project

Forum granted the French owned uranium miner and exploration subsidiary Orano Canada (formerly Areva) a four-year option to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the Fir Island uranium property located on the northeast fringe of the Athabasca Basin by spending $6 million in exploration.

In February 2021 a drill program with two drills commenced to test prioritized targets.

Project Highlights

  • 20,463 hectare property is highly prospective for shallow unconformity type uranium deposits.
  • Shallow near surface to 250 meter targets offsetting major fault structures.
  • All weather road access to the provincial highway system and is within driving distance to the Orano operated McClean Lake mill.

Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium Project

Forum’s 100 percent owned Love Lake project is located along Highway 905 approximately 60 kilometers north of the Janice Lake project. The property consists of 13 claims totaling 32,075 hectares and is strategically positioned near Forum’s Janice Lake copper project.

Project Highlights

  • Underexplored district wide nickel-copper-PGM prospect under the direction of PGM expert Dr. Larry Hulbert; very limited historic exploration.
  • Geochemical analysis demonstrates nickel and copper depletion at surface and high sulphide content.
  • Three feeder zones and two prospective sulphide targets identified.
  • Inaugural drill program totaling 3000 meters planned for summer 2021.

Forum is targeting magmatic nickel/copper/platinum/palladium deposits similar to Voisey’s Bay in Canada, as well as to the Nova-Bollinger project and the Julimar project, both in Australia.

Athabasca Basin Uranium Project Profile

Forum holds 7 additional uranium properties within the Athabasca Basin based on a shallow open pit discovery mode

  • Northwest Athabasca: Forum 39.5 percent, Cameco 29 percent, Nexgen 20 percent, Orano 12.5 percent
  • Maurice Point: 100 percent
  • Henday: Rio Tinto 60 percent Forum 40 percent
  • Wollaston: 100 percent
  • Key Lake Road Properties
  • Highrock: 100 percent
  • Costigan: 65 percent
  • Clearwater: Forum 75 percent, Vanadian 25 percent

Forum Energy Metals’ Management Team

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo., MBA — President, CEO and Director

Richard J. Mazur is an executive and geoscientist with over 45 years of Canadian and international experience in the exploration and mining industry as a project geologist, financial analyst and senior executive on uranium, gold, diamonds, base metals and industrial minerals projects. Mazur founded Forum in 2004. He is also currently a director of Big Ridge Gold , Empress Royalty, Impact Silver, and Midnight Sun Mining. Mazur graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1975 and obtained an MBA from Queen’s University in 1985.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo, M.Sc — VP of Exploration

Ken Wheatley is a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. He has 40 continuous years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, including AREVA Resources Canada (now Orano), one of the world’s largest uranium exploration and production companies and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Limited. His established track record of mineral discoveries includes eight uranium deposits, four of which became producing mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Wheatley graduated with an H.B.Sc. from Laurentian University in 1980 and an M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.

Jacqueline Collins — Corporate Secretary

Jacqueline Collins is a securities/corporate finance paralegal with over 25 years of experience as a legal administrator, corporate secretary and paralegal at independent and national law firms and public resource companies. She specializes in preparing and filing all securities documents with Canadian and US securities regulators, including all continuous disclosure documents.

Dan O’Brien, CPA, CA — CFO

Dan O’Brien is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has over 15 years of experience working with public companies in the resource industry. Mr. O’Brien is the CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSXV exchanges and was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA - Director

Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1) under option to Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). Forum, as Operator will manage a $1 million drill program for 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Forum and Sassy will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once drilling commences.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Uranium and Energy Metal Project Review

Forum Uranium and Energy Metal Project Review

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders with a review of the Company's exploration plans on its uranium, copper, nickel and palladium projects in Saskatchewan and its cobalt project in Idaho (Figure 1).

URANIUM PROJECTS

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Definitive Strategic Agreement to Spin Out Non-Core Asset

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to assign its options to acquire the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.

In 2019, Lion CG secured two separate option agreements to acquire 678 unpatented mining claims covering most of the known mineralization at the Butte Valley property. Details of these option agreements can be found in the December 19, 2019 news release "Quaterra Announces Option Agreements to Acquire Butte Valley Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Nevada."

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.

The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey ("ORION Survey") and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane.

The ORION survey extended the area covered by the 2014 geophysical survey approximately 3km north of the Camp-Pass zones to map the chargeability/resistivity signatures underlying a large area of copper mineralization in outcrop/subcrop and coincident soil Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.

Keep reading... Show less
American west logo

American West Metals


Overview

There’s no denying the transition to clean energy is already happening. We’ve seen the European Union commit to lowering its carbon footprint, US President Joe Biden sign an executive order “catalyzing” the shift to a clean energy economy, and the recent IPO of LG Energy Solution — which solidified the company as South Korea’s second most valuable company.

Supplying this exponentially growing global demand for the clean energy minerals needed to produce the components required to support this transition remains a significant challenge. Since 2010, the demand for these critical minerals has increased by 50 percent, with demand for both zinc and copper expected to double between 2021-2050. And yet, the majority of these minerals are produced in China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Russia, and Australia. If North America and Europe wish to meet their lofty goals, stable domestic production of clean energy metals like copper, lithium, cobalt is essential.

When it comes to mining, long-term success and stable operations require both the right location and favorable social and environmental factors. Nunavut and Utah are among many tier 1 mining jurisdictions that have robust opportunities for high-value mineral production. The mineral resource industry is Nunavut’s largest private sector contributor to its economy. As a result, its government has taken a pro-mining stance to help maintain its tier 1 status. Additionally, Utah enjoys a long history of mining that dates back to 1862, with thousands of active mines scattered across the state.

American West Metals (ASX:AW1) is an Australian company that focuses on the rapidly growing clean metal sector in tier 1 mining jurisdictions within North America. The company is working to support global clean energy initiatives by developing low footprint mines that can supply minerals needed for global electrification. The company’s portfolio of projects remains focused on producing copper and zinc products in Utah and Nunavut to support increasing global demand.

American West Projects

American West Metals features an all-star management team led by experienced leaders Michael Anderson, John Prineas, and Dave O’Neill, all whom have decades of combined expertise in global mine development, mineral exploration and corporate finance. The company is building the foundation for continued success in delivering economic benefits to all stakeholders and high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment. American West Metals currently has three high-value base metal projects geared toward supplying future resource needs: West Desert, Copper Warrior and Storm and Seal.

American West Metals recently started its diamond drilling efforts at West Desert under the management of an experienced in-country logistics and exploration team. Their Copper Warrior project is located close to the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine — Utah’s second largest copper mine. Meanwhile, the Storm and Seal projects have two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization within the 4,145 square kilometer land package. Permits are in place and the projects are drill-ready with two drill rigs and a 35-person exploration camp on site.

American West

Drilling at West Desert. Source: Twitter

“The drilling is planned to test the West Desert resource in areas that already have some impressive zinc, copper and silver intercepts, and to confirm our assumptions that the continuity of these zones will support a range of development scenarios. The drilling will also confirm the amenability of the shallow mineralisation to open-pit mining, further adding to the development optionality at West Desert,” said American West Metals’ Managing Director, Dave O’Neill.

Company Highlights

  • American West Metals is a critical metal focused mineral exploration and mining company that offers investors exposure to high-value projects in tier 1 mineral districts in Nunavut and Utah.
  • The company has an experienced management team with decades of expertise in developing mines, mineral exploration and corporate finance.
  • The advanced stage West Desert zinc-copper-indium deposit in Utah contains an existing resource base of over 1Mt of zinc, 120Kt of copper and 1,500t of indium.
  • The Copper Warrior project is located near the second largest copper mine in Utah, with 173 mining claims covering 14 square kilometers.
  • American West Metals’ Storm and Seal projects contain two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization, have all necessary permits in place, and are ready for exploration to begin on the 4,145 square kilometre land package.

[shortcode-js-dynamic-cprofile-innform lp_adv_id="679" lp_contr_id="682" source="american-west-metals-asx-aw1"]

Key Projects

West Desert

American West Desert

West Desert is 100 percent owned by American West Metals and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Salt Lake City in west-central Utah. The project is within the prolific Sevier Orogenic Belt, which also hosts the world class Bingham copper deposit and Tintic Mineral District.

Project Highlights:

  • NI 43-101 Results: The West Desert deposit is a massive zinc-poly metallic skarn and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) with over 59Mt Indicated and inferred resources, with a higher grade core of 16.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.3 percent zinc, 0.3 percent copper, 33g/t indium for 1.03 Mt zinc, 45Kt copper and 545t indium (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource).
  • Existing Resource Foundation: West Desert has a strong existing resource foundation. Historical metallurgical test work exhibits clean concentrates and outstanding metal recoveries. The high-grade core may support a range of low footprint development scenarios.
  • Large Indium Resource: This asset has the largest known unmined indium resource in the world and American West Metals will become the first indium producer in the United States. Indium is a critical metal to the national security and economics of the United States as it’s used in decarbonization technology, semiconductor and the electronics industries. There are unusually high levels of this mineral found in the sphalerite at West Desert, and it has only been assayed in 35 percent of samples, giving huge growth potential..
  • CRD and Porphyry Mineralisation: Additional CRD mineralisation has been intersected about 1 kilometre east of the West Desert project, including 3 meters at 3.5 percent Cu, 7.65 percent Zinc (drill hole CC-43). There are numerous other high-grade intersections around the porphyry stock, which shows geological similarities to Bingham Canyon and other large porphyries in the region.
  • Exploration and Studies underway: Mining, environmental and hydrological studies are underway, infrastructure is in place and drilling will proceed in January 2022.

Copper Warrior

Copper Warrior

The Copper Warrior project is located along the Lisbon Valley Fault in the prolific Paradox Basin of southeast Utah and just 15 kilometers from the second largest copper mine in Utah — Lisbon Copper Mine. There is direct road access to the processing plant and the mine infrastructure. The project spans an area of 14 square kilometers and has 173 claims. This region has exceptional deposits of copper, vanadium, uranium and potash.

Project Highlights:

  • Stable Ownership: American West Metals has signed an option agreement to acquire all of Copper Warrior’s assets from Bronco Creek Exploration, a subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp (TSXV:EMX).
  • Turnkey Project: This project is a turnkey asset allowing fast-tracked activities because of the well understood geology and simple processing and mining techniques
  • Ongoing Exploration: Outcroppings containing large volumes of copper, vein style and disseminated copper oxide and sulfides have been mapped across the Copper Warrior property. Sulfide and oxide mineralization in this region are typically amenable to easy low-cost leach processing. Low risk and low cost with Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and reverse circulation (RC) drilling set to go in the spring of 2022.

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal, also known as the Nunavut projects, are in the lower Arctic Circle, close to the coast of Aston Bay on Somerset Island. This is northern Nunavut in the Polaris mineral district, with many exploration and mining projects close to the regional logistics hub Resolute Bay. The Storm and Seal project area extends 120 kilometers south from the north coast of Somerset Island and encompasses 4,145 square kilometers.

Project Highlights:

  • Signed Lease Agreement: The Nunavut projects are owned by Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY). American West Metals signed an agreement to earn 80 percent of the Storm and Seal project interest from Aston Bay. American West Metals has control of this very accessible project and its turnkey exploration projects.
  • High-Grade Copper: The Storm project is a structurally hosted high-grade copper discovery that has multiple, dense high-grade copper intersections across 15 square kilometers. Historical drill samples include 19m at 3.41percent copper from surface (ST97-02), 110m at 2.45 percent copper from surface (ST97-08), 56.3m at 3.07 percent copper from 12.2m (ST99-19) and 15m at 3.88 percent copper from 72.4m (ST99-47). There is also an unexplored sediment hosted copper system with many untested surface gossans that will add to the existing exploration endeavors.
American West

Drill core from the Storm Copper Project. Source: Twitter
  • Existing High-Grade Zinc-Silver Resources: Seal is adjacent to Storm and has an existing resource of 1Mt @ 10.24 percent zinc, 46.5 g/t silver for 103Kt of zinc and 1.5Moz silver (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource). The deposit is open at depth and along strike. Historical intersections include;
    • 14.4m at 10.58 percent zinc, 28.7 g/t silver from 51.8m
    • 16m at 6.62 percent zinc,27.1 g/t silver from 76.6m
    • 22.3m at 23 percent zinc,5.1 g/t silver from 101.5m
    • 2.4m at 15.13 percent zinc, 91.9 g/t silver from 133.5m
    • Extensive zinc soil anomalies within the prospective stratigraphy render more drill ready targets.

Exploration-Ready: The Nunavut property and existing camp has easy access and is primed for exploration. All permits are in place and the property is drill ready with 2 drill rigs and a 35 person exploration camp on site.

Management Team

Dave O’Neill - Managing Director

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. A geologist with over 20 years experience in the resources sector gained in Australia and internationally. Dave has expertise in base metals and gold exploration as well as business development gained in senior roles with Anglogold, WMC, BHP and Western Areas. He has managed remote grass roots exploration to large resource delineation and mining projects in Australia, Europe, North America and Russia. Dave has a track record of successful exploration and was a leading team member for the discovery of the Succoth (Cu), Yappsu (Ni) and Cathedrals (Ni) deposits in Western Australia. Dave holds a BSc. (Honours in Geology) from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

John Prineas - Non-executive Chairman

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. John is also the founder and Executive Chairman of St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ), a successful explorer and emerging nickel company in Australia. Prior to starting St George in 2010, John spent 20 years in the banking and legal sectors, including the role of Country Head Australia for Dresdner Bank AG (now Commerzbank AG) with a focus on project and acquisition finance for resources and infrastructure projects. John has worked on funding arrangements and growth strategies for a range of mining companies, from global majors to junior explorers. John holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney and is a Fellow of Financial Services Institute of Australasia. John is also a director of BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG).

Michael Anderson - Non-executive Director

Dr Michael Anderson has extensive technical experience as well as substantial business development experience built up over a 30-year career. Michael is currently the Managing Director of Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) which has major gold and lithium projects in Mali, Africa. Previously, as a Director at Taurus Funds Management in Australia, he managed the fund’s investment in precious and base metals projects in a number of continents. Prior to that, Michael was the Managing Director of Exco Resources in Australia where he led the development of the White Dam Gold Mine and the advancement of resource development, feasibility studies and approvals for the Cloncurry Copper Project ahead of its sale to Xstrata. Dr Anderson holds a BSc. (1st Class Honours in Mining Geology) and a PhD in Mining Geology, both from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London.

Rocky Pray - VP Operations

Rocky Pray has more than 30 years of engineering and project development focused on mining projects across several jurisdictions in the USA and abroad, including 12 years with Newmont Mining where he served as Project Study Director, Project Manager, and Consulting Mine Engineer. Rocky has a successful track record directing teams to safely build new mines, and expand existing mines on schedule and under budget. Rocky is a senior mining professional with expertise in pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, Federal and State permitting, environmental management mine operations, project engineering and construction. He is registered with the US Society of Mining Engineers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Geological Engineer) from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Keep reading... Show less
World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Nolan Peterson has been appointed the duties and title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Patrick Burn resigned as President as of January 31, 2022 and will remain as a member of World Copper's Board of Directors.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×