Life Science News Investing News
Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company announces the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. 2 According to clinical trial data, 90% of subjects reported satisfaction through one year after treatment. 2 With this approval, Allergan Aesthetics continues the expansion of its treatment portfolio to better address unmet patient needs. Per FDA ...

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. 2 According to clinical trial data, 90% of subjects reported satisfaction through one year after treatment. 2 With this approval, Allergan Aesthetics continues the expansion of its treatment portfolio to better address unmet patient needs. Per FDA requirement for this new indication, Allergan Aesthetics is providing a product training program for all interested providers, which includes facial anatomy and considerations for safe injection in this area, as well as identification and management of potential complications.  Successful completion of this training is necessary prior to administration of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for this new indication.

"This additional indication for JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC demonstrates Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to innovation. The eye area, including the undereye hollow, is a top concern among patients," says Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Allergan Aesthetics offers the broadest portfolio of treatment options designed to address the delicate eye area from topical skin care with SkinMedica ® , to crow's feet lines with BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and now, with this approval, the infraorbital hollows, commonly referred to as tear troughs, with JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC."

Patient safety and consumer satisfaction are a top priority at Allergan Aesthetics. As the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers continues to be at the forefront of innovation, Allergan Aesthetics is committed to providing best-in-class training to our providers through the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI). During the required infraorbital hollows training, providers will be educated on how to assess facial anatomy holistically where JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC may be added as part of a treatment plan to address volume loss in the midface. The safety and efficacy of combined use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied. The required training can be accessed and completed at VolbellaTraining.com.

"The undereye area is one of the most frequently requested treatment sites among patients, regardless of race and ethnicity, but it is undertreated. 3 This is in part because it is a sensitive area to inject as it takes great skill and precision," says AMI trainer, Board Certified Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon and Ophthalmologist, Dr. Julie Woodward . "The approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC is a milestone in offering providers, like myself, a safe and effective treatment option to address the undereye area for my patients. The characteristics of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC with lower amounts of hyaluronic acid molecules and low water affinity provides a soft, smooth formulation appropriate for treating undereye hollows and I am excited to work with Allergan Aesthetics on a robust injector and patient education plan to ensure safe and effective outcomes in this challenging to treat area. The results of the clinical trial demonstrate significant improvements in the appearance of undereye hollows and overall appearance. In addition, 80% of subjects reported they were a little or not at all bothered by how tired and old the under-eye area looked at 3 months compared to 15% and 30% before treatment, respectively. 2 "

According to the clinical studies, the primary effectiveness criteria were met in the treatment group's responder rate of 83.1% and was statistically significantly greater (p 5 In addition, 90.1% of patients were willing to recommend the treatment to a friend. 5

Consumers and new patients who receive aesthetic treatment from the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers, can also enroll in Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program to unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards that can be used for savings on the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products and redeemed at a participating provider's office, subject to program terms and conditions that apply. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands.

The majority of subjects in the clinical study experienced a side effect, such as tenderness to touch, bruising, swelling, lumps/bumps, redness, pain after injection, firmness, discoloration (not redness or swelling), or itching as reported in their 30-day daily diaries. A majority of these side effects were mild (easily tolerated) in severity, although a few subjects experienced mild swelling more than 30 days after treatment. The swelling was treated with antibiotics for 1 subject; the other subjects did not require treatment. All of these events resolved within 45 days. 4

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC was first FDA–approved in 2016 for use in the lips and perioral rhytids. 2 As the category leader, the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers offers the broadest portfolio of specifically tailored treatment options, and this latest approval marks the sixth approved indication in the U.S.

For more information on the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvéderm.com and follow @JUVÉDERM on Instagram.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers Important Information

INDICATIONS
JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel is indicated for deep (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) injection for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds) in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral rhytids, and for the improvement of infraorbital hollowing in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gels are indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds).

JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gel is also indicated for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS
These products should not be used in patients who have severe allergies, marked by a history of anaphylaxis or history or presence of multiple severe allergies, and should not be used in patients with a history of allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine contained in these products.

WARNINGS

  • Do not inject into blood vessels. Introduction of these products into the vasculature may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Take extra care when injecting soft-tissue fillers; for example, after insertion of the needle and just before injection, the plunger rod can be withdrawn slightly to aspirate and verify the needle is not intravascular, inject the product slowly, and apply the least amount of pressure necessary. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft-tissue fillers in the face have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or cerebral hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits any of the following symptoms: changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention and, possibly, evaluation by an appropriate healthcare professional specialist should an intravascular injection occur
  • Product use at specific sites in which an active inflammatory process (skin eruptions such as cysts, pimples, rashes, or hives) or infection is present should be deferred until the underlying process has been controlled

PRECAUTIONS

  • To minimize the risks of potential complications, this product should only be used by healthcare professionals with appropriate experience and training on facial anatomy and product use in indicated area(s), vasculature, safe injection techniques, and identification and management of potential adverse events, including intravascular complications
  • The potential risks of soft-tissue injections should be discussed with patients prior to treatment to ensure they are aware of signs and symptoms of complications
  • The safety and effectiveness for the treatment of anatomic regions other than indicated areas for each product have not been established in controlled clinical studies
  • The safety for use of these products during pregnancy, in breastfeeding females, and in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, and pigmentation disorders has not been studied
  • The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has been established in patients between 35 and 65 years of age for cheek augmentation and in patients between 22 and 80 years of age for chin augmentation
  • The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC in patients under 18 years, and JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC in patients under 22 years, has not been established
  • As with all transcutaneous procedures, dermal filler implantation carries a risk of infection
  • Dermal fillers should be used with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy
  • Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and warfarin) may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites
  • Patients who experience skin injury near the site of implantation may be at a higher risk for adverse events
  • If laser treatment, chemical peel, or any other procedure based on active dermal response is considered after treatment, or before skin has healed from a procedure prior to treatment, there is a possible risk of eliciting an inflammatory reaction at the injection site
  • The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel in patients with very thin skin in the mid-face has not been established
  • The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC with cannula for cheek augmentation has not been established in patients with Fitzpatrick Skin Types V and VI
  • JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not evaluated in subjects with significant skin laxity of the chin, neck, or jaw in the chin augmentation study
  • The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied
  • Patients may experience late-onset adverse events with use of these dermal fillers, and late-onset nodules with use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC
  • Based on preclinical studies, patients should be limited to 20 mL of any JUVÉDERM® injectable gel per 60 kg (130 lbs) body mass per year. The safety of injecting greater amounts has not been established

ADVERSE EVENTS
The most commonly reported side effects for JUVÉDERM ® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, dryness was also reported. The majority were mild or moderate in severity. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC, most resolved within 2 to 4 weeks. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC, or JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC, most resolved within 14 days; and for JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, most resolved within 30 days.

To report an adverse reaction with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, please call the Allergan ® Product Support Department at 1–877–345–5372. Please visit JuvedermDFU.com for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

BOTOX ® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic :

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing , due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
  • Spread of toxin effects . The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product .

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX ® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX ® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities .

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported . They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you : are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX ® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc ® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions , such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions , including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take , including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX ® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX ® Cosmetic in the past .

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc ® , Dysport ® , or Xeomin ® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include : dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

References

  1. Allergan Data On File Monthly Tracking Report, 2020
  2. Allergan Data On File JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC Patient Label 2021
  3. Allergan Data On File Filler Situational Analysis 2020
  4. Allergan Data On File JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC Directions for Use 2021
  5. DOF Volbella Infraorbital Hollowing CSR Body Text 2019

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-juvederm-volbella-xc-for-undereye-hollows-301477144.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie ABBV Biotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading... Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.

  • The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.

  • McKinsey estimates that the cost of sleep deprivation towards burnout, exhaustion and depression is $680 billion per year in just five OECD countries, in the U.S. alone, 70M people are plagued with chronic insomnia2 (McKinsey, 2021).
  • Wellteq offers its corporate and insurance customers digital solutions across the four pillars of wellbeing - activity, nutrition, mental health and sleep. These evidence-based solutions are generating health outcomes and journal publications from the sub-clinical domain as the Company advances its digital solutions toward clinical settings.

  • Digital Health is a fast-growing market with projected CAGR of 25% to reach $660 billion by 20253 (Statistica, 2021).

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the publication of "The Hidden Public Health Problem of Inadequate Sleep: Deploying Digital Mobile Technology to Improve Employee Sleep Hygiene in Asia" in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care published in the United States. The article was co-authored by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) Regional Senior Consultant of Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Ms. Pheona Chua.

The results were drawn from across 13 nations, 8 enterprise markets and 529 participants and demonstrate a substantial and clinically meaningful improvement in nightly sleep duration achieved by 59% of employee participants. The weighted average sleep duration increase was 38 minutes of nightly additional sleep achieved. Based on an initial average sleep duration of 7 hours, this represents a 9% increase in weighted average nightly sleep duration. To view the study, visit:

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN PROVIDES LONG-TERM GUIDANCE THROUGH 2030 DURING BUSINESS REVIEW MEETING

- In connection with its virtual business review, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) provided preliminary long-term guidance between 2022 and 2030 in addition to full year 2022 guidance.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead to Present Latest Antiviral Research and Development Data at CROI 2022 Addressing Urgent Global Needs

Data Provide New Clinical Insights on Use of Veklury for Treatment of COVID-19 in Patient Populations with Unmet Needs –

– New Findings on Prevention, Treatment and Cure Research Demonstrate Commitment to Scientific Innovation in HIV –

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Awards Nearly $8 Million in New Health Equity Grants to Improve Access to Care for Medically Underserved Patients in U.S.

Grants going to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations to train and support community health workers and patient navigators as part of $150 million D&I and Health Equity Commitments by 2025

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced $7.965 million in new health equity grants to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations that aim to improve access and quality care to medically underserved patients and communities across oncology, cardiology, immunology and hematology therapeutic areas. These grants will bolster community outreach and education, increase patient support and care coordination services, and support diversity, cultural competency and collaboration among community health workers and patient navigators in communities across the U.S. To date, Bristol Myers Squibb's total support in addressing health disparities as part of our 2020 Commitments is just over $39 million.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has achieved a major milestone and now Komo Plant based frozen meals are available for order by Americans throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the United States (all states except Puerto Rico

Komo shipped it's first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California last week. Consumers across the United States may now order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan at www.gtfoitsvegan.com.

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 versus comparable periods in 2020. Key results include:

  • For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 3% to $6.8 billion in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by increased Other Revenue from the Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration. Product sales decreased 1% globally for the fourth quarter.
    • Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including Prolia ® (denosumab), MVASI ® (bevacizumab-awwb), Repatha ® (evolocumab) and EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg).
  • For the full year, total revenues increased 2% to $26.0 billion driven by increased Other Revenue from the Lilly collaboration. Product sales for the full year were flat versus 2020 with 7% growth in unit volumes offset by a 7% decline in net selling price.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 22% to $3.36 in the fourth quarter driven by increased revenues and lower weighted average shares outstanding. For the full year, GAAP EPS decreased 16% to $10.28 primarily driven by the write-off of $1.5 billion in acquired in-process research & development (acquired IPR&D) associated with our acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, partially offset by increased revenues.
    • For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating income increased 15% to $2.3 billion , and GAAP operating margin increased 5.0 percentage points to 36.7%. For the full year, GAAP operating income decreased 16% to $7.6 billion and GAAP operating margin decreased 6.3 percentage points to 31.4%, primarily driven by the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased 26% in the fourth quarter to $4.36 , and increased 6% to $17.10 for the full year, driven by increased revenues, decreased other expense and the impact of fewer weighted average shares outstanding. Full year non-GAAP EPS was partially offset by higher operating expenses.
    • For the fourth quarter, non-GAAP operating income increased 10% to $3.0 billion , and non-GAAP operating margin increased 4.7 percentage points to 47.8%. For the full year, non-GAAP operating income increased 1.0% to $12.4 billion and non-GAAP operating margin increased 0.2 percentage points to 51.1%.
  • The Company generated $8.4 billion of free cash flow for the full year versus $9.9 billion in 2020. The decrease in 2021 was primarily driven by the monetization of interest rate swaps that occurred in 2020 and the timing of payments for sales incentives and discounts, as well as increased capital expenditures in 2021.

"We realized strong volume growth for many of our key products during last year," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "These products, combined with our many pipeline opportunities, position us well for long-term growth."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×