Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company announces the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. 2 According to clinical trial data, 90% of subjects reported satisfaction through one year after treatment. 2 With this approval, Allergan Aesthetics continues the expansion of its treatment portfolio to better address unmet patient needs. Per FDA ...

ABBV