Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials all in a single week LAKEWOOD, Colo. April 13, 2022 CNW - Energy Fuels Inc. is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4 the Company's White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah made three commercial shipments of three critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped: Natural uranium ...

UUUU