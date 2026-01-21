E-Z-GO® Introduces All-New Liberty Vehicle for 2027 Model Year

Textron E-Z-GO LLC, a Textron Inc. company, announces the next generation of its groundbreaking E-Z-GO® Liberty™ vehicle for the 2027 model year, redesigned from the ground up to offer an unparalleled ride, whether it's traveling the neighborhood or traversing the golf course. Automotive features abound in the 2027 E-Z-GO Liberty to provide a premium experience for driver and passengers. An available infotainment ...

