Denison Mines Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version Ron Hochstein Chair of the Board of Denison, commented, " We are pleased to welcome Laurie Sterritt to the Board. Laurie has over 25 years of experience in the fields of Indigenous, ...

