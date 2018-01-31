Photronics to Report Q1 Financial Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced it plans to release their first-quarter results of the fiscal 2018 year on February 14, 2018 before the markets open.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company’s financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the “Investor” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call’s scheduled start time.

