What is Esports? The Facts for Investors

With large investments beginning to pour into esports, traders interested in the tech space are starting to take note of this burgeoning industry.

If you’re new to the world of esports, it’s good to start with the basics and learn what the space is all about. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how esports began, the industry’s rise in popularity and of course where this exciting scene is headed.

Esports defined: A new spectator sport

Let’s start by clearing up any confusion the term “esports” may create. While “esports” may have the word “sport” in it, esports competitions do not involve physical exertion.

Instead, esports — or electronic sports — involve competitive gaming with computers or consoles. Two or more players compete in multiplayer online battles until a winner is determined, usually by points.

Gamers can also enter competitions hosted at live events, with professional players getting paid as much as US$500,000 per month as people from around the world tune in to gaming tournaments.

While that might sound like a lot, we’re talking about an industry that’s forecast to grow to US$1.65 billion, with an audience of 250 million, by 2021. Clearly this rise didn’t come out of nowhere, so how did esports develop into a rapidly growing spectator event? Let’s take a look.

Esports history: The rise of esports tournaments

Esports have been around much longer than one might expect. Slowly but surely, the industry has been quietly building over the last 30 to 40 years.

Marching at pace with technology, gaming became more accessible and more popular as computers became increasingly affordable and more commonplace in homes around the world.