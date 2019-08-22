Three Fortnite Influencers Signed to Luminosity Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV:EGLX), esports media company announced that Luminosity Gaming, which has a reach of over 60 million followers has signed Fortnite players Spencer, Beaks and Plu. The three influencers have a total reach of 2.7 million fans. Together these players will join the ranks of the company’s network of 50 influencers and eight professional … Continued









Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV:EGLX), esports media company announced that Luminosity Gaming, which has a reach of over 60 million followers has signed Fortnite players Spencer, Beaks and Plu. The three influencers have a total reach of 2.7 million fans. Together these players will join the ranks of the company’s network of 50 influencers and eight professional esports teams.

As quoted in the press release:

The three influencers will continue creating and sharing content around the popular video game, Fortnite, to their combined network of 2.7 million followers. Luminosity continues to grow its combined reach of 60 million followers through signing new professional players and influencers and capitalizing on the 8 professional esports teams managed under the brand. On May 31, 2019, Enthusiast announced a merger with Luminosity and Aquilini GameCo. and the combined entity will consist of over 85 gaming websites, 900 YouTube Channels, 8 professional esports teams and over 50 influencers. The network reaches over 200 million viewers on a monthly basis and has become one of the leading networks for advertisers wanting to target the sought after gaming demographic. These signings allow Enthusiast to continue to build customized sponsorship and marketing programs for large brands across its website network, esports teams and players and live events business.

Click here to read the full press release.