Super League Acquires Framerate

As quoted in the press release:

“Framerate will be a major part of Super League’s drive to bring value to gamers through multiple forms of engagement,” said Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming. “The company will be fully integrated into Super League, instantly expanding our audience reach, creating more awareness for our live and digital experiences, and becoming a foundational component of our content distribution network.” Framerate has experienced significant growth since its launch in 2018, boasting more than 100,000 followers and generating millions of video views and engagements per month across Instagram, InstagramTV, Facebook and Facebook Watch. With more than 700 million engagement actions occurring in gaming on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in 2018 according to social media data platform Shareablee, social video has become a significant source of content consumption for gamers. Framerate has become the leading independent gaming media channel on Instagram over the last six months1.

