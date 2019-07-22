Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Open 50 Esports Gaming Centers

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WNR) announced that the grand opening of a second esports gaming stadium in DeLand, Florida is slated for August 17, 2019. Together, the companies are planning to build 50 esports locations within the next two years. As quoted in the press release: Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “The grand … Continued









Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WNR) announced that the grand opening of a second esports gaming stadium in DeLand, Florida is slated for August 17, 2019. Together, the companies are planning to build 50 esports locations within the next two years.

As quoted in the press release:

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “The grand opening of our second corporate owned location represents further organic growth toward achieving our previously announced goal of 50 locations in 21 months. Additionally, we expect to expand our footprint through a variety of inorganic growth initiatives to help accelerate the process and further our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.” The DeLand location will provide customers over 40 high-performance gaming stations including PCs and consoles. The facility, located 1.8 miles from Stetson University, at 1697 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720, will fully integrate with Simplicity Esports’ Boca Raton location.

