ePlay Digital Launches Esports Tournament Game

As quoted in the press release:

Big Shot Swish earns revenue through advertising and in-app esports tournaments. ePlay recently announced that Big Shot Swish is expected to generate an average esports, and in-app purchase revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of USD$1.46. The company will be reporting on revenue from Big Shot Swish as data becomes available. ePlay also announced today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on August 9, 2019. Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular dated July 5, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. The following three incumbent directors were re-elected: Trevor Doerksen, Manfred von Nostitz, and Lew Turnquist.

