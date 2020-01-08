ePlay Announces In-app Purchase, Esports Revenue Increase

ePlay announced that Big Shot has been downloaded over 35,000 times and revenue rose 580 percent in December since the company launched the mobile game.









ePlay Digital (CSE:EPY) announced that Big Shot, an augmented reality sports and esports platform, has been downloaded over 35,000 times and revenue increased 580 percent in December for iOS and Android since the company officially launched the mobile game in October.

As quoted in the press release:

“Big Shot continues to grow and from our platform, many good things will follow,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “The app just keeps getting better and so does user engagement.” ePlay enabled advertising in October. In November, eSports revenue was possible for the first time in Big Shot and new skins continue to be added for Big Shot user avatars. In-app purchases, advertising, and esports are now directly driving Big Shot revenue in the 2020 USD 67.1B 2020 mobile gaming industry.

