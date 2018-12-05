Zonetail Announces the U.S. launch of its Hotel Mobile Platform in Partnership with AAHOA

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV:ZONE) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its anchored local, mobile app in Tampa Bay, Florida in concert with Zonetail’s partner, AAHOA, the largest association of hotel owners in the world.









Zonetail Inc. (TSXV:ZONE) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its anchored local, mobile app in Tampa Bay, Florida in concert with Zonetail’s partner, AAHOA, the largest association of hotel owners in the world.

The Zonetail platform connects hotel guests to the amenities and services of their hotel through the convenience of their own mobile device and offers hotels new service options to increase revenues and customer engagement. Guests can select their hotel destination and the app will “reskin” (tailor the content) to provide information and connectivity to any Zonetail-supported hotel worldwide. It will also include all local area information on attractions, events, dining and shopping will also be included. The app is planned to drive direct bookings, increase incremental revenue, decrease operating costs, build loyalty and enhance the entire guest experience. The Zonetail platform also features a content management system allowing hotels and local businesses the ability to update and edit their content, providing guests with all the information they’re looking for all in real time.

Mr. Mark Holmes, President and CEO stated, “Our mobile platform offers real value to the traveler and to the future of the travel and hospitality industry. Smartphone and tablet owners are more likely to use hotel services if they were made available via mobile devices. The Zonetail mobile app improves the communication process between the hotel and guest.”

Mark Holmes, stated further, “Our partnership with AAHOA is instrumental, as they are the largest association of hoteliers in the world with over 18,000 members, who own almost half of all the hotels in the U.S. After extensive planning and testing, we are very excited to launch with AAHOA in Tampa Bay, with additional markets coming very soon.”

Mr. Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AAHOA stated, “Connectivity will play an even greater role in a hotel experience in the future. Hoteliers must prioritize technology and understand the need for continued growth. With Zonetail, our members have access to the latest technology to improve the guest experience and their bottom line.”

The launch in Tampa Bay, Florida is the beginning of a large national rollout of the Zonetail mobile travel platform which is planned to eventually cover every U.S. market where AAHOA members own hotels, along with additional hotels in Canada and around the world.

About Zonetail Inc.

Zonetail is a mobile technology and marketing company that provides an anchored local mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides hotel guests and condo residents with access to and interaction with building amenities and services as well as surrounding restaurants, stores, services, entertainment, and businesses. Zonetail has signed agreements with AAHOA and many other hotels across North America. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information please visit https://zonetail.com/

About AAHOA

Founded in 1989, AAHOA is the largest hotel owner’s association in the world, with over 18,000 members. AAHOA members own nearly one in every two hotels in the United States and employ over 600,000 workers. AAHOA’s mission is to advance and protect the business intersts of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement.

For more information visit https://www.aahoa.com/

