Voleo Expands Mobile Investment App to Include Penny Stocks

VoleoTrading Systems (TSXV:TRAD), a mobile investment platform announced that it has expanded into offering penny stocks as part of its available tradable securities. The company designs an educational platform for investment clubs, allowing for lower costs and investment collaboration for users.

As quoted in the press release:

The decision to expand the universe of available securities to include penny stocks, defined by the SEC as securities priced at under $5 per share, comes as a direct result of user requests. CEO Thomas Beattie observed, “Voleo clubs have demonstrated a pattern of investing responsibly, leveraging their combined wisdom through our proprietary voting mechanism and building diversified portfolios. As part of promoting education among self-directed investors, we are committed to providing users with access to a wider range of securities. The combination of feedback and high engagement by app users allows us to continually make improvements to enhance their investing experience.” Additional updates encourage new users to easily form watchlists and participate in the community. Voleo has also redesigned its stock research screen and deployed a documents interface that will enhance user experience. “Voleo is rolling out new features that expand its business and revenue potential,” says Mark Morabito, Executive Chairman. “Penny stocks are an exciting part of the market. With more on the roadmap for 2019 and 2020, we aim to deliver incremental improvements on every release to attract the next generation of investors.”

