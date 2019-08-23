VMware Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW), an enterprise software company announced a 12 percent increase in year-over-year revenues, including its plan to acquire Carbon Black and Pivotal. Together, these two acquisitions are valued at US$4.8 billion. VMware reported net income of US$4.93 billion, while operating cash flow stood at US$699 million. As quoted in the press release: VMware has … Continued









VMware (NYSE:VMW), an enterprise software company announced a 12 percent increase in year-over-year revenues, including its plan to acquire Carbon Black and Pivotal. Together, these two acquisitions are valued at US$4.8 billion. VMware reported net income of US$4.93 billion, while operating cash flow stood at US$699 million.

As quoted in the press release:

VMware has announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire Pivotal and Carbon Black. These companies address key strategic IT priorities — building apps with a modern approach and protecting enterprise workloads and clients. With Pivotal, VMware will be able to deliver an integrated modern apps portfolio combining Pivotal’s next-generation developer platform and VMware’s Kubernetes portfolio. With Carbon Black, VMware will be able to provide a next generation security cloud with Carbon Black’s protection suite and VMware’s intrinsic security assets. Adding these companies to VMware’s portfolio will allow VMware to deliver software solutions that enable customers to build, run, manage, connect and protect any app, on any cloud and any device. Under the terms of the Pivotal merger agreement, Pivotal’s Class A common stockholders will receive $15 per share in cash for each share held, and Pivotal’s Class B common stockholder, Dell Technologies, will receive approximately 7.2 million shares of VMware Class B common stock, based on an exchange ratio of 0.0550 shares of VMware for each share of Pivotal. This transaction, in aggregate, will result in an expected net cash payout for VMware of $0.8 billion. The impact of equity issued to Dell Technologies would increase its ownership stake in VMware by approximately 0.34 percentage points to 81.09% based on the shares currently outstanding. VMware currently holds 15 percent of Pivotal’s fully-diluted outstanding shares. The transaction will be funded through cash on the balance sheet, access to short-term borrowing capacity, and the issuance of approximately 7.2 million shares of VMware Class B common stock to Dell.

