Victory Square Revenues Jump Over 87 Percent

Despite an 83 percent drop in its share price year-to-date, VST has reported a sharp uptick in revenues coupled with reduced expenses in Q3.









Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST), a company that invests in emerging technology companies announced its third quarter earnings report. Over the quarter, it witnessed 87.9 percent increases in revenues compared to the same time last year, footing C$1.03 million. Coinciding with this was a 7.7 percent decline in costs, coupled with plans to launch its subsidiary, Fantasy 360 Technologies to go public in 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

Third Quarter Financial and Business Highlights:

Q3 revenue increased by 87.9% or $1,034,301 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018;

Revenue for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 increased by 26.3% or $655,077 compared to the same period last year;

Expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 decreased by 7.7% or $393,402 compared to the same period last year;

Victory Square expanded our advisory team with experienced leaders in growth, operation, and finance: Carey Dillen (President of YYOGA), Darin Recchi (former senior sales leader at SAP/Business Objects), Tasi Gottschlag (COO of Keela), Rizwan Somji (CEO of Cymax Group), Soheil Samimi (AgTech Scientific), Fabian Dawson (Multiple-award-winning journalist), Darren Gill (Former Chief Strategy Officer at Namaste Technologies), Zaid Mater (Former Regional Vice President Western Canada at Salesforce).

