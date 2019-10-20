5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Datasea Climbs 159 Percent

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) opened at 8,044.35 points on Monday (October 14) and had closed at 8,081.18 points as of 12:07 p.m. EDT on Friday (October 18).

Over the week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the world’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a US$1.06 trillion valuation. This came amid positive analyst reports projecting better-than-expected iPhone 11 sales, according to Business Insider.

On Wednesday (October 16), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) held its annual user conference. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Snoop Dog performed, and CEO Eric Yuan said the cloud video conferencing company is establishing new partnerships with Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), Polycon (BO:POLYCON) and DTEN (MX:DTEN).

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported their earnings on Thursday (October 17). After a boost in subscriber growth in Q3, Netflix shares gained over 9 percent that day. Meanwhile, IBM missed revenue expectations, reporting a 3.9 year-over-year decline to US$18 billion for the quarter. Netflix and IBM have seen returns of 2.9 percent and 15.86 percent year-to-date, respectively.

Looking back over the week, in the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers are as follows:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Datasea

Headquartered in China, Datasea provides network security solutions. The company’s primary services are scenic area security systems, safe campus security systems and public community security systems.

In its most recent 10-K filings, Datasea said that as of June 30 its cash balance was over US$6 million, a nearly fivefold increase compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of US$1.4 million, mostly unchanged from last year.

Last week, shares of Datasea rose 159.67 percent to hit US$2.58 as of 11:56 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network’s inclusive employment platform connects job seekers with employers while promoting diversity and opportunities for its network of applicants. Based in Chicago, the company has over 300,000 career postings.

In its second quarter earnings, Professional Diversity reported US$1.3 million in revenues, a decline from over US$2 million reported in the year-ago period. Still, the company improved its net loss position to negative US$700,000 from negative US$2 million. Cash at the end of the second quarter came in at US$1.1 million for the company.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network had reached US$1.67, a 45.17 percent increase, as of 11:27 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks provides companies with content strategy and coverage for games, video, software and mobile. For example, it provides real-time streaming services for monetizing content, and its live video content can be used at live events to maximize engagement and content scalability.

On Wednesday, Limelight announced US$51.3 million in third quarter revenues, up 4 percent from the third quarter of 2018. Its traffic rose 20 percent for the quarter, reaching record results.

Shares of Limelight Networks had reached US$3.81, a 25.25 percent hike, as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Friday.

AGM Group Holdings

Principally focused on financial technology companies, AGM Group Holdings invests in companies that provide financial training and online trading solutions. Operating through a software-as-a-service model, AGM offers trading services for commodities, foreign currencies and precious metals, among others.

Earlier this year, AGM’s subsidiary, Shenzhen AnGaoMeng Financial Technology Service, signed a letter of intent to acquire China-based real estate development company Yushu Kingo City Real Estate Development. The first phase of its commercial development totals 1.29 million square feet. It is expected to be completed this month.

AGM’s shares had climbed to US$19.80, a 24.5 percent hike, as of 11:34 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Phunware

Enterprise mobile platform Phunware works with Fortune 500 companies to monetize and engage audiences. With customers like Live Nation, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and World Wrestling Entertainment, Phunware leverages data from 800 million devices to drive returns on investment for clients.

Earlier this month, Phunware announced that its blockchain-enabled platform is operable with advertising platforms such as Beeswax. Core to its platform is heightened transparency and reporting for audience data.

“By integrating our blockchain-enabled data exchange with programmatic advertising platforms, we empower brands with end-to-end transparency from audience design to audience activation while also compensating consumers for the use of their data,” said James Gray, director of product at Phunware.

Phunware shares had reached US$1.63, a 13.99 percent increase, as of 1:03 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.