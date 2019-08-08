Net Element Releases Card Designed for Merchants

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE), ecommerce payments and point of sale company announced that it has released a credit card called Netevia designed specifically for unified payments merchants. The card helps reduce payment acceptance costs significantly, in addition to other business features. As quoted in the press release: According to the U.S Small Business Administration’s 2018 Small … Continued









Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE), ecommerce payments and point of sale company announced that it has released a credit card called Netevia designed specifically for unified payments merchants. The card helps reduce payment acceptance costs significantly, in addition to other business features.

As quoted in the press release:

According to the U.S Small Business Administration’s 2018 Small Business Profile Report, there are more than 30 million small businesses in the United States. Access to capital at a low cost and lower operating expenses are essential to these small businesses. The Netevia Mastercard provides a valuable solution to help merchants achieve both by improving their business credit scores and reducing payment acceptance fees. Netevia Mastercard is an addition to the value-added technology stack that is seamlessly integrated into the Netevia payments acceptance ecosystem. The Netevia Mastercard combined with a Netevia payments acceptance account will help businesses manage their cash flow by removing the time between making a sale and having the funds available to spend for another purpose. The card offers enhanced business credit tools providing maximum spending opportunity for maximum rewards redemption, all the while building business credit with improved credit score and gaining access to capital at a lower cost.

Click here to read the full press release.